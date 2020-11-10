In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 10 November 2020 11:05 am / 0 comments

Toyo Tyre Malaysia has announced that it will hold a virtual launch for the new Proxes CR1 on November 19, 2020 at 9pm, which will be streamed live on the company’s official Facebook page.

Designed to provide a smooth and relaxing drive for passenger cars and SUVs, the Proxes CR1 features Toyo Tires’ proprietary T-Mode and Nano Balance Technology to simulate real-world conditions and optimise the performance of its tread components.

Backed by intensive development work, the tyre provides high levels of wet and dry performance, while having a longer lifespan and contributing to improved fuel efficiency. Further technical details, as well as available sizes and pricing, will be revealed on launch day.

During the event, Malaysia’s very own Prince of Drift, Tengku Djan Ley bin Tengku Mahaleel, will share his personal feedback from using the Proxes CR1, which he fitted to his Mercedes-Benz C 230 and test drove at the Setia City Convention Centre car park recently.

Aside from valuable input from a professional driver, the interactive virtual event will also see prizes being given away to 53 lucky winners. The first three viewers to like and share the livestream video, and answer five questions correctly, will walk away with a set of Proxes CR1 tyres. Meanwhile, the remaining 50 winners will receive a RM20 Petronas fuel card each.