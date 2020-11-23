In Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 23 November 2020 11:34 am / 2 comments

Futurise, a subsidiary of Cyberview, has announced that authorities have green-lighted the country’s first public road autonomous vehicle testing route in Cyberjaya, highlighting the approval with photos of signages of the designated course via a Facebook post.

This will allow the trialling of autonomous vehicles (AV) and systems as they emerge under real-world conditions. It is expected that not just cars but autonomous buses will be trialled in due course.

The Cyberjaya MyAV testing route was developed by Futurise – working together with ministry of transport and the Sepang municipal council – under the National Regulatory Sandbox initiative, which it is leading. Part of that focus involves the development of urban mobility, including aspects such as AV and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

The route is the latest development in a plan to spur AV development in the country. In 2019, the Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) announced that it was in the process of developing its autonomous vehicle test bed (AVTB) initiative, which would trial various technologies relating to the segment to assess their compatibility with the infrastructure and environment in the country.

Earlier this year, plans were revealed for the setting up of an autonomous vehicle (AV) R&D centre and testbed in Cyberjaya. The aim of the facility is to allow all businesses in the mobility ecosystem – including autonomous driving and connected mobility tech – to collectively design and validate products in a single location.

The centre will also incorporate an EV Interoperability Centre (EVIC), which will contain various facilities needed for the testing of next-generation vehicles (NxGV) such as charging stations, smart grid integration solutions and various other infrastructures to accommodate related research and development in these areas.