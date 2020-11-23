In Cars, Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Anthony Lim / 23 November 2020 12:21 pm / 0 comments

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released vehicle sales date for the month of October 2020, and the numbers for the month are marginally higher than that of September. A total of 56,670 units were delivered last month, which was 226 units or 0.4% more than the 56,444 units sold in September.

The month’s sales were also slightly better than the corresponding period last year, in which 53,870 units were shifted. This makes October 2020’s numbers higher than 2019’s by 2,800 units, or a 5.2% improvement. However, year-to-date numbers are still lagging behind 2019. Ten months in, the total for 2020 is at 398,159 units, which is 98,696 units less than the 496,855 units managed in the same period last year.

The association attributes the sales performance in October to the ongoing sales tax exemption in place until the end of the year as well as interest in new model launches and on-going promotional campaigns by car companies.

However, the association is projecting sales volume in November to be lower than last month, with the month being impacted by the implementation of the ongoing conditional movement control order (CMCO) in most states. It said that this has resulted in reduced traffic volume to automotive showrooms.