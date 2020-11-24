In BMW, Cars, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 24 November 2020 10:31 am / 1 comment

BMW and MINI have ceased the sales and production of several key diesel models in the UK as demand drops. According to Autocar, customers are less inclined to buy diesel powered cars, and some of the oil burning BMW/MINI models will not meet the forthcoming Euro 6d emissions standard.

Currently, only petrol versions of the 2 Series Coupé and 2 Series Convertible are available, starting from the entry-level 1.5-litre three-cylinder in the 218i to the 3.0-litre straight six in the M240i.

MINI will also stop taking orders for the Countryman Cooper D, despite it having a Euro 6d-compliant engine. The main reason for its discontinuation is the reduced demand from customers. A spokesperson said the product range is “reviewed and refined on an ongoing basis in order to reflect customer preferences.”





By 2030, all petrol and diesel cars will be banned in the UK

BMW’s M50d versions of the latest G05 X5, G06 X6 and G07 X7 SUVs will also be headed for the chopping block. Production of these SUVs – powered by a 3.0 litre inline-six turbodiesel with up to 400 hp and 760 Nm – will cease Europe-wide. While not confirmed, reports suggest that the engine complexity made it too costly to produce, and the falling demand doesn’t help either.

BMW and MINI are among several car brands that have begun trimming their diesel line-up in Europe. Last month, Honda dropped all its diesel models from the UK range, as it shifts its focus on expanding the petrol-electric and full electric line-up.

The market share for diesel has dropped to around 20% in 2020. Preliminary data gathered by Autocar showed that the number of diesel variants offered for sale in the UK has almost halved in the past five years.