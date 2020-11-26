In Bikes, Local Bike News, SYM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 November 2020 12:38 pm / 2 comments

Distributor for SYM motorcycles and scooters in Malaysia, MForce Bike Holdings has announced two new scooter models will be coming to the local market soon. These are the 2021 SYM Jet X 150 and SYM Jet RX4, with the Jet X 150 scheduled for the first quarter of 2021 while the Jet RX4 will arrive in the second half of the year.

Recently launched and known as the GPX Racing Drone in Thailand, the Jet X 150 comes with a 149. cc engine for the South East Asia market, with a 125 cc version sold elsewhere. According to information received, the version of the Jet X 150 that Malaysian riders get will be similar to the Thailand market model.

Riding conveniences include smart key, LED lighting, LCD digital meter and USB charging, with fuel carried in a 7.5-litre tank. An 18-liter storage space is found under the seat, capable of holding a full-face helmet.

For the Jet RX4, recently launched by SYM this month, its sporty styling is complemented by disc brakes on the front and rear wheel, equipped with ABS. Twin shock absorbers and telescopic forks perform suspension duties while power comes for a 125 cc single-cylinder engine.

According the MForce, both these scooter are undergoing series testing in Malaysia and are in the process of obtaining VTA (Vehicle Type Approval) from JPJ. Details on price and colour options will only be known at time of launch.