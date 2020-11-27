In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 27 November 2020 2:51 pm / 4 comments

The seventh-generation CN7 Hyundai Elantra will be launched in Malaysia before the end of 2020, with an estimated price of RM1XX,888. This was revealed by Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM), and interested customers can now place a booking for a fee of RM777.

To go along with the announcement, the company also provided a spec sheet for the C-segment model, which is being offered in just a sole variant, powered by a 1.6 litre Smartstream engine with four drive modes (Eco, Smart, Sport and Comfort).

The naturally-aspirated four-cylinder mill outputs 123 PS at 6,300 rpm and 154 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm, with drive going to the front wheels through Hyundai’s Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) that has eight virtual speeds.

As for equipment, the Elantra will be equipped with projector LED headlamps, LED taillights and 17-inch wheels with 225/45 profile tyres on the outside. Moving inside, there’s a 10.25-inch Supervision TFT digital instrument cluster, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a wireless smartphone charging pad – more features will be revealed closer to launch.

A big plus point for the Elantra is the inclusion of Hyundai’s SmartSense suite of safety and driver assistance systems, which includes forward collision warning, blind spot collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert – all with Avoidance Assist – along with Lane Keeping Assist and Lane Following Assist, Smart Cruise Control (adaptive cruise control) with stop and go function, driver attention warning and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

All this tech is packaged in a body that measures 4,675 mm long, 1,825 mm wide, 1,430 mm tall, with a wheelbase spanning 2,720 mm. These figures make the CN7 longer (+55 mm) and wider (+25 mm) than the previous sixth-generation AD Elantra facelift, while having a larger wheelbase but lower height (-20 mm).

Said body is styled following the carmaker’s Sensuous Sportiness and Parametric Dynamics design themes, creating a look that is truly distinctive in a segment occupied by the likes of the Honda Civic, Mazda 3 and Toyota Corolla.

We’ll only get full details and final pricing when the Elantra is officially launched here, which should take place really soon, seeing how 2020 is set to come to an end in just a few weeks’ time. Would you pick the Hyundai C-segment sedan over its contemporaries? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.