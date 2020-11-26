Hyundai Malaysia has dropped another teaser for the seventh-generation CN7 Elantra, this time confirming the powertrain that will be used in the C-segment sedan. In a new Facebook post, the company mentions the Elantra’s new Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), with a link to a release detailing the transmission.
If you want to know more about the IVT, we’re already prepared a post that explains what the transmission is all about. To simplify, the IVT is a continuously variable transmission (CVT) with eight virtual speeds, but unlike conventional designs, it uses a chain belt rather than a push belt. This is said to offer better response, less engine power loss (5-8%) as well as improved fuel economy (4.2%).
According to the release, the Malaysian-spec Elantra will see its IVT paired with a 1.6 litre Smartstream four-cylinder petrol engine that outputs 123 PS at 6,300 rpm and 154 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The mill features DOHC, continuously variable valve timing, multi-port injection and a new thermal management module. This setup is identical to what’s used on the Elantra sold in Singapore, which is known as the Avante there.
For comparison, the sixth-generation AD Elantra facelift launched last year came exclusively with a larger-capacity 2.0 litre Nu naturally-aspirated four-pot rated at 152 PS and 192 Nm, mated to a six-speed automatic. The Nu powerplant was also used for the pre-facelift AD, which had the additional option of a turbocharged variant called the Elantra Sport, equipped with a 1.6 litre Gamma T-GDI unit (204 PS and 265 Nm) and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
This turbo powertrain is also used by the latest Elantra N Line – the performance variant of the model – although it isn’t confirmed if we will get this variant; so far, it’s just the 1.6 NA and IVT setup that we know of.
It’ll surely be quite exciting if we do get the N Line, as the attached figures beat nearly every car in its segment here, including the Honda Civic (173 PS and 220 Nm), Mazda 3 (up to 164 PS and 213 Nm) and Toyota Corolla (139 PS and 173 Nm). We’ll have to wait for Hyundai Malaysia to provide more details to see what’s in store for us with the Elantra, so stay tuned.
GALLERY: 2021 Hyundai Elantra
GALLERY: 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line
Comments
Ugly as h3ll! Still prefers timeless design of Waja 2001.
gaya ala2 Pijot 508 GT.
This new Elantra at least 35 years ahead of Proton Preve.
Syukur, affordable Lexus IS
1.6NA?
Welcome back, Elantra and Forte was about RM80k
Game changing to JDM – B segment that time
Hyundai and Kia are dominating international car markets. In USA, waiting list up to 6 months for Telluride and they are going towards dominating luxury with Genesis that is beating Lexus and the Germans. The reality in Malaysia, poorly informed sad cases still obsessed with flimsy obsolete Toyol Hontua and Geli.
If Bermaz can take over hyundai and KIA. maybe can see future for Korea car in Malaysia.
Looks sporty & fast.. but come with a weak engine. By today std, 120hp+ for a C segment = under power/slow! Will sell if they price the 1.6 below 110k.
That underrated 1.6 T-GDI performance powertrain currently found its way in the Hyundai Tucson RM145,588 only…. beat every car in its segment here, including the Civic 173PS, Mazda3 164PS and Toyota Corolla 139PS.
Underpowered Premium Car?
Mazda3 1.5NA CBU has been a flop, but at above RM 100k.
If I not mistaken, the same transmition is also paired with 2.0 mpi atkinson engine like in Kona for the US and Aussie market but maybe to keep the cost low and competetive with other rival, we get the lower cc engine. But I wonder how does it perform from a typical B segment engine to C segment body sedan.
Also, will HSDM bring new N line variant or even full fat N version to Elantra remain to be seen because the origanal sports variant had made appearance back in 2017.
This year Hyundai is much aggresive to launch product unlike it’s cousin kia still test cerato tak launch pun…
https://paultan.org/2015/03/05/hyundai-elantra-facelift-launched-malaysia/
Its unexpected 1.6NA return to Elantra.
MK7 2019 Elantra FL Malaysia was 2.0 RM110k, discontinued 2017 launched 1.6T
MK6 2015 Elantra Malaysia FL was 1.6, 2.0 NA, RM86k to RM 115k.
Good luck to them