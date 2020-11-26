In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 26 November 2020 3:15 pm / 13 comments

Hyundai Malaysia has dropped another teaser for the seventh-generation CN7 Elantra, this time confirming the powertrain that will be used in the C-segment sedan. In a new Facebook post, the company mentions the Elantra’s new Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), with a link to a release detailing the transmission.

If you want to know more about the IVT, we’re already prepared a post that explains what the transmission is all about. To simplify, the IVT is a continuously variable transmission (CVT) with eight virtual speeds, but unlike conventional designs, it uses a chain belt rather than a push belt. This is said to offer better response, less engine power loss (5-8%) as well as improved fuel economy (4.2%).

According to the release, the Malaysian-spec Elantra will see its IVT paired with a 1.6 litre Smartstream four-cylinder petrol engine that outputs 123 PS at 6,300 rpm and 154 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The mill features DOHC, continuously variable valve timing, multi-port injection and a new thermal management module. This setup is identical to what’s used on the Elantra sold in Singapore, which is known as the Avante there.

For comparison, the sixth-generation AD Elantra facelift launched last year came exclusively with a larger-capacity 2.0 litre Nu naturally-aspirated four-pot rated at 152 PS and 192 Nm, mated to a six-speed automatic. The Nu powerplant was also used for the pre-facelift AD, which had the additional option of a turbocharged variant called the Elantra Sport, equipped with a 1.6 litre Gamma T-GDI unit (204 PS and 265 Nm) and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

This turbo powertrain is also used by the latest Elantra N Line – the performance variant of the model – although it isn’t confirmed if we will get this variant; so far, it’s just the 1.6 NA and IVT setup that we know of.

It’ll surely be quite exciting if we do get the N Line, as the attached figures beat nearly every car in its segment here, including the Honda Civic (173 PS and 220 Nm), Mazda 3 (up to 164 PS and 213 Nm) and Toyota Corolla (139 PS and 173 Nm). We’ll have to wait for Hyundai Malaysia to provide more details to see what’s in store for us with the Elantra, so stay tuned.

GALLERY: 2021 Hyundai Elantra

GALLERY: 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line