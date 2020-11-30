In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Danny Tan / 30 November 2020 11:23 am / 0 comments

The 2021 Volkswagen Arteon facelift that surfaced in June now has a plug-in hybrid variant. The Volkswagen Arteon eHybrid, also available in Shooting Brake form, has been launched in its home market.

The Arteon PHEV combines a 1.4 TSI engine, electric motor, 13-kWh lithium-ion battery and six-speed DSG transmission. Altogether, they make 218 PS and 400 Nm, which pushes the big VW from 0–100 km/h in 7.8 seconds, and a top speed of 222 km/h. No charging details were provided, but the Passat GTE will fully juice up in four hours with a dedicated wall box/charging station rated at 360 V/3.6 kW.

Wolfsburg says that the Arteon eHybrid has an all-electric range of up to 59 km (57 km for the Shooting Brake), allowing for most journeys to be done with zero local emissions. The carmaker points out that in Germany, a government study shows that 95% of all daily car journeys are shorter than 50 km. Top speed in EV mode is 130 km/h, and total range is over 900 km.

As mentioned, the Arteon eHybrid can be had in two bodystyles, and owners can also choose from Elegance or R-Line trim levels. The names are self-explanatory and each has its own bumpers and 18-inch alloys, along with LED headlights with Light Assist (automatic main-beam control) and dynamic turn signals in the LED tail light clusters.

Inside, you’ll get Alcantara/leather seats, genuine wood (Elegance) or metal trim (R-Line), aluminium-look pedal caps, and touch islands on the leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel. Driving profile selection, front seat heating and Park Assist front/rear parking aid are standard.

Every Arteon is equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking Front Assist, Dynamic Road Sign Display and progressive steering. The standard interior kit package comes with Digital Cockpit Pro (digital meter panel), the Discover Media 8.0-inch infotainment system with navigation, and illuminated touch sliders for the auto air con.

More on the refreshed Arteon and the other variants, including the 320 PS Arteon R, here.

GALLERY: Volkswagen Arteon eHybrid

GALLERY: Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake eHybrid