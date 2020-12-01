In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 December 2020 9:22 pm / 2 comments

Following its release in the Indonesia market in December 2019 and Thailand in April 2020, the 2020/2021 Yamaha NMax 155 is now in Malaysia, priced at RM8,998. Pricing for the NMax 155 is recommended retail and does not include road tax, insurance or registration.

Mechanically unchanged from the previous model, the NMax 155 carries a single-cylinder SOHC, VVA unit displacing 155 cc. Power output is claimed to be 14.9 hp at 8,000 rpm and there is 14.4 Nm of torque available at 6,000 rpm with power getting to the ground via a CVT transmission with belt drive.

As per the NMax 155 released in other markets, including Europe, LED lighting is under throughout with the whole scooter given a makeover. The headlight is now a six-element LED unit – four low beam lights and two high beam – with LED DRLs.

Similarly, the rear end of the XMax 155 is revised, now coming with a four LED strips while the turn signals are still traditional bulbs. Inside the cockpit, the instrument panel is an LCD monochrome display while rider conveniences include smart key operation, idle start-stop and remote opening of the seat which reveals a 23.3 litre storage compartment while a USB charging socket is found inside the front cowl.

The revised frame design on the NMax 155 increases fuel capacity from the previous 6.6-litres to 7.1-litres. Braking uses single hydraulic disc brakes front and rear, clamping identically sized 230 mm diameter discs with ABS omitted, though it is available as standard in Thailand and Europe and a model variant in Indonesia.

Suspension on the NMax 155 is with telescopic forks in front and twin shock absorbers at the rear end. There are two colour options for the Malaysia market 2021 Yamaha Nmax 155 – Anodised Red and Power Grey – and stocks are available at authorised Hong Leong Yamaha Motor dealers from this month.