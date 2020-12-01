In Cars, International News, McLaren / By Gerard Lye / 1 December 2020 3:20 pm / 0 comments

Patent images of McLaren’s next Ultimate Series model have been spotted by a member of the TaycanEVForum, giving us another look at the upcoming hypercar that was also spotted in prototype form earlier this year.

News of the model first surfaced way back in 2018, when it was revealed that McLaren would build a production version of the Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo under the codename BC-03. Subsequent rumours indicate that the finished product will be called the Sabre, although the carmaker has yet to confirm this.

Similarly, other details about the Sabre (we’re calling it that for now) are unknown. The model is said to be offered in extremely limited numbers – reportedly just five units worldwide – with each carrying a price tag of around 2.4 million pounds sterling (RM13 million).

Based on the patent images, the Sabre looks to be more closely linked to the existing Senna compared to the Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo, albeit with a significant amount of modifications to promote even better aerodynamic performance.

It’s certainly not subtle, as the aggressive front end features a vented bonnet and a splitter with vertical blades at its edges. Curved sections near the slim headlamps help to channel air along the aerodynamic side skirts and pass the gullwing doors, before reaching the large rear wing with an accompanying dorsal fin. Other highlights include sizeable scoops near the roof, along with a distinctive rear cover, a centre-mounted exhaust and a massive diffuser.

As for what’s powering the Sabre, reports claim it will have the same setup envisioned for the virtual race car, which consists of a 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 driving the rear wheels, with two electric motors at the front for all-wheel drive. This is a significant step up from the rear-wheel drive-only Senna, and so are the outputs – 1,150 PS (1,134 hp) and 1,275 Nm. Of course, almost everything is under speculation for now and we’ll have to wait for McLaren to formally introduce the car to know more.