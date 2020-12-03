In Cars, Genesis, International News / By Gerard Lye / 3 December 2020 11:35 am / 0 comments

Genesis first previewed the GV70 back in October, but at the time, the luxury arm of Hyundai didn’t provide much in the way of details. However, it seems like we won’t need to wait much longer for more information of the brand’s second SUV, as Genesis will launch the GV70 in its home market of Korea on December 8.

This was confirmed in a string of short videos posted by the company, where we see the GV70 driving through some exceptionally pretty scenery. Just a few days earlier, the company showcased some of the technologies that will be available on the SUV, including a feature-rich fingerprint scanner and an advanced rear-seat reminder system.

Long before that, we were shown the exterior and interior of the GV80’s smaller sibling, with the design of the latter mimicking the rest of the Genesis range. At the front, we find two-tier headlamps flanking the brand’s signature Crest Grille, while the sculpted lower apron appears to be influenced by the latest G70 sedan.

The two-tier lighting design is applied to the taillights as well, joining a G-Matrix mesh lower bumper section and chromed vertical vents. The GV70 also cuts a sleeker profile compared to the bulkier GV80, with a more distinctive window line and prominent C-pillars. Furthermore, there’s a Sport variant that wear a specific front bumper, 21-inch dark wheels, larger exhaust outlets and dark chrome exterior accents.

Moving inside, the GV70’s dashboard differs significantly from its stablemates with a cleaner look that is highlighted by a single character line that runs from the door panels through the air vents and across the gauge cluster cowl. Above this line is a larger 14.5-inch infotainment display, while below it, the lighting and climate controls are clustered into a gloss black section with a contrast surround.

A high centre console brings the rotary gear selector closer to the driver, along with various storage cubbies, while the two-spoke steering wheel is similar to one fitted in the GV80. On the Sport variant, a three-spoke wheel is used instead, along with carbon-fibre trim on the console and door cards.









GALLERY: Genesis GV70