In Cars, International News, Land Rover / By Gerard Lye / 3 December 2020 4:22 pm / 1 comment

Polish tuning company Carlex Design has released another modified version of the Land Rover Defender called the Racing Green Edition, which joins the Yachting Edition that was released previously.

Priced at 85,000 euros (RM419,583), the Racing Green Edition sees the contemporary off-road SUV receive a number of styling enhancements for a more luxurious look, with a tinge of sportiness added on for good measure.

First off, the Defender is treated to a deep green paint finish inspired by the iconic British racing green, paired with hand painted porcelain white stripes that run nearly the entire length of the vehicle. Elsewhere, there are carbon-fibre wheel arch extensions to showcase the bespoke black wheels, and the material is also applied to the bonnet, side mirror caps as well as the spare wheel cover that sports an embossed “Carlex” script.

Finishing touches on the exterior include a sticker pack for the lower section of the doors, with “Racing Green Edition” on them, while the Land Rover emblems and Defender script at the front have been replaced with Carlex items.

The company also made it a point to park a regular Defender next to the Racing Green Edition, so you can see the severity of the transformation. Sadly, there’s no such comparison for the interior, which is just as striking based on the photos posted.

Inside, there are reshaped seats trimmed in brown plain and perforated leather, complete with green inserts and the model script on them. The brown and green theme carries on throughout the cabin, as seen with leather upholstery applied on the steering wheel, dashboard, door panels and centre armrest. Other details include new floor mats, a dedicated model plaque, brushed green-painted elements and carbon-fibre décor pieces to match those on the exterior.

Visual changes aside, Carlex Design left the Defender’s mechanicals alone, which in Poland, can either be a 2.0 litre Ingenium turbodiesel in D200 or D240 guises. As for petrol engines, there’s the P300 that is also from the Ingenium family with a capacity of 2.0 litres, along with a larger 3.0 litre straight-six with the P400.