4 December 2020

Bentley Mulliner, Crewe’s bespoke commissioning division, is now offering a very British interior option – tweed. The door trim option can be specified on the Flying Spur, Continental GT and Bentayga. The four contemporary tweed patterns have a tactile woven wool finish, and transforms the energy of the cabin into a robust yet tranquil environment, Bentley says.

Cheltenham, with its countryside greens, offers a more traditional choice for customers whereas Glen Plaid–Tolsta Beach, named after the shores of the rugged Outer Hebrides, makes a confident statement with its bold check pattern. Providing a more subtle, contemporary choice, the Charcoal and Sand Herringbone tweeds complement dark and light interiors respectively on the three Bentley models.

The new material is sustainable, sourced from the globally reputed Lovat Mill. Located in the picturesque Scottish Borders town of Hawick, the mill goes to extraordinary lengths to ensure that its tweeds are produced in the most ethical and environmentally friendly ways.

Lovat Mill operates a ‘dry’ production facility with no adverse impact on the local natural environment. There are no hazardous industrial chemicals (such as AZO dye) used on site and they weave on ‘environmentally aware’ versatile rapier looms.

In addition, with 90% of local electricity consumption coming from renewable sources, negligible emissions and the local highly skilled workforce living mostly within easy walking distance of the facility, the mill is able to minimise its carbon footprint.

This is however not the first time that tweed has been incorporated into Bentleys. Previous appearances were on the ‘Sportsman’ Bentayga in collaboration with Savile Row tailors, Huntsman; and the Continental GT Equestrian Edition. Last year, Bentley became the first carmaker to offer a tweed effect hood with the Continental GT Convertible. The warm material was also used in the stunning Mulliner Bacalar coachbuilt GT that was revealed in March.