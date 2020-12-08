In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Danny Tan / 8 December 2020 5:09 pm / 1 comment

When it rains, it pours. That must be the recall situation now at Hyundai-Kia, which has been forced to call back hundreds of thousands of cars in the US over fire risks. There’s more, but this time it’s in Hyundai’s own backyard.

According to South Korea’s transport ministry, Hyundai is planning to recall a total of 50,864 Kona Electric and Nexo fuel cell vehicles in the country due to faulty electronic braking systems, Reuters reported. The EVs’ braking systems may not function due to software defects, authorities said, although they did not mention if the issue has led to accidents.

The Korean recall would cover around 40,000 units of the Kona Electric produced between May 2019 and November 2020, and 10,138 units of the Nexo hydrogen fuel cell SUV made from January 2018 to November 2020. Kia also plans to recall 1,895 units of the Soul EV for a similar issue.

It’s not clear if this will affect the EVs in other markets. The Kona Electric is one of the best-selling electric cars in Europe due to its strong specs and keen pricing – the newswire’s report points out that Kona Electric sales outside of South Korea accounted for more than three quarters of the model’s total sales.

This is a separate issue from the previous Kona Electric recall, which involves at least 74,000 units worldwide. That one is to fix a fire risk after more than a dozen examples caught fire in Korea, Canada and Europe over the last two years.