In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 20 July 2020 1:06 pm / 0 comments

Just over two years after the Hyundai Kona Electric was first introduced to the world, the zero-emissions crossover has now reached a new milestone with over 100,000 units sold globally. According to the Korean carmaker, cumulative sales of the model reached 103,719 units as of June 30, with sales outside of its home market accounting for more than three quarters of the total.

Depending on the market it is sold in, the Kona Electric comes in two versions, with the more powerful one packing an electric motor with 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 394 Nm of torque, along with a 64-kWh lithium-ion polymer battery.

Meanwhile, the less powerful option has 136 PS (134 hp or 100 kW) and the same torque output as the 204 PS version, but comes with a 39.2-kWh battery instead. On a full charge, you get up to 312 km of operating range with the smaller-capacity battery, while the 64-kWh version offers up to 482 km (WLTP mode).

Charging the 64-kWh battery up to an 80% state of charge takes about 54 minutes using a 100-kW DC (CCS) fast charger. With the 7.2-kW on-board-charger, charging with AC (Type 2) takes nine hours 40 minutes for the bigger battery pack and six hours 10 minutes for the shorter-range battery pack. In May 2019, the company also introduced a new 11-kW on-board AC charger, which takes about seven hours for a full charge.

As reported late last year, both versions are said to be offered in Malaysia by Cohesive Mobility Solution (COMOS) through a leasing programme that starts from RM4,300 per month – the EV is already on sale in Thailand.