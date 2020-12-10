In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Mick Chan / 10 December 2020 10:23 am / 0 comments

UPDATE: The seventh-generation Hyundai Elantra has made its Malaysian market arrival at an introductory price of RM158,888 on-the-road excluding insurance. Read the full launch report here.

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra is set to be launched in Malaysia today, and the seventh-generation model will be making its local debut virtually at 11am on the Hyundai Malaysia Facebook page.

The latest, CN7 iteration wears possibly the boldest exterior styling the C-segment sedan has worn yet, courtesy of the Parametric Jewel design that gives the car its myriad sharp lines and consequently, its distinct visual identity. Local distributor Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) opened the order books for the 2021 Elantra towards the end of last month, where customers could make a booking for a fee of RM777.

Motive power in the CN7 Elantra for Malaysia will be provided by a Smartstream G1.6 engine, which makes 121 hp at 6,300 rpm and 154 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. These outputs are sent to the front wheels via Hyundai’s own Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) that offers eight virtual speeds, and features a chain-belt that promises better response. This will be Hyundai’s first stepless transmission offering here.

Exterior lighting on the 2021 Elantra will feature LEDs front and rear, with 17-inch alloy wheels and 225/45 tyres providing the rolling stock. Instrumentation is via the 10.25-inch Supervision TFT digital cluster, plus an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment unit supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a wireless smartphone charging pad. The full SmartSense driver assistance package features here, too.

To find out more, watch the virtual launch event for the 2021 Hyundai Elantra, here.