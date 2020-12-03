In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Danny Tan / 3 December 2020 2:59 pm / 0 comments

The seventh-generation Hyundai Elantra looks properly crazy in pics (we meant that in a good way, good crazy), but nothing quite prepares you for seeing the CN7 in the metal. The riot of lines, and on a C-segment family sedan at that – Hyundai has gone its own way before, but this has to be the Korean carmaker’s most deliberate attempt ever.

The new Elantra follows the Sensuous Sportiness design identity as the new Sonata, but if the D-segment model is all about curves, the Elantra is full of sharp lines and triangles. Hyundai says that triangular shapes is a “taboo” in car design, and this is a bold attempt that achieves “geometrical beauty”. Definitely a love or hate design, but it’s certainly bold, and no one can accuse Hyundai of playing it safe and boring.

After you finish playing find the lines with the Elantra’s “Parametric Jewel” body, take a step back and you’ll notice that this sedan is larger than the sixth-gen AD. According to the spec sheet, this car is 4,675 mm long, 1,825 mm wide and 1,430 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,720 mm. This makes the CN7 55 mm longer and 25 mm wider than its predecessor, but 20 mm lower.

The wheelbase is 20 mm longer than the AD and MD’s 2.7 metres, a spec sheet hint at the new third-generation modular global platform underneath, as used in the DN8 Sonata. The new architecture – which is said to improve safety, efficiency and driving performance – replaces the second-generation global platform family introduced in 2013.

The AD Elantra is not a very common sight, so for a better mental comparo, the new Elantra is 27 mm longer, 26 mm wider and 14 mm taller than the latest Honda Civic, and its wheelbase is 20 mm longer. Boot space is 474 litres (no spare tyre but a repair kit) versus the Honda’s 519L.

Behind that very low snout is a Smartstream G1.6 engine. This latest 1.6 litre unit is naturally aspirated and has dual port injection (MPI, as opposed to direct injection), pushing out 121 hp at 6,300 rpm and 154 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm.

Also known as the “Gamma II” engine, the DOHC and Dual VVT unit is paired to Hyundai’s Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) with eight virtual speeds. IVT is the carmaker’s in-house developed and produced CVT, with a chain-belt, promising better response and the shift pattern of a manual transmission. This would be the first Hyundai sold here with a stepless automatic – we’ve had torque converter and dual-clutch autos before.

The Smartstream engine and gearbox combo powers the 1,245 kg Elantra from 0-100 km/h in 10.4 seconds, while top speed is 196 km/h. The in-house claimed combined fuel consumption figure is 5.6 litres per 100 km, or 17.85 km/l. In terms of performance, it’s not quite at the level of the previous-gen AD Turbo, or even the Civic FC’s 1.5T engine (173 PS/220 Nm), but Hyundai does have the Elantra N Line with a 1.6L turbo engine, 201 hp and 264 Nm.

In the chassis department, it’s the standard front MacPherson struts and rear torsion beam suspension. Brakes are ventilated discs in front and solid discs at the back. Electric power steering (EPS, or MDPS in Hyundai-speak) and an electronic parking brake with auto hold are also in the mix.

This contender is more about design and features than outright performance, and the single CBU Korea variant that Malaysia gets is very well equipped. On the outside, you’ll find bi-LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, full-width LED tail lamps (H-shaped) and 17-inch two-tone alloys (225/45 Kumho Ecsta PS71 tyres) that match the car’s parametric design. Note that these are factory wheels and not locally-sourced items – speaking of that, the only local addition to the CN7 are “Smartstream” badges on the front wings. That’s it.

The new Elantra’s interior matches the wow factor of the exterior, even if it’s not as sharply cut. There’s a very prominent boundary between the driver’s cockpit area and the front passenger, brought about by a physical barrier that slopes down from the dashboard to the centre armrest, and trim colour.

The horizontal vents made popular by Audi is employed in this driver-centric cabin, and above that strip are screens for the instrument panel and infotainment system.

The meter panel is a 10.25-inch Supervision LCD colour display (dials will change colour according to drive mode), while the head unit is an 8.0-inch unit touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There’s also a Bluetooth multi-connection function that will take music from different sources. Wireless smartphone charger too, of course.

Other useful comfort and convenience features include ventilated/heated front seats, heated steering wheel (we don’t need this but kit comes in a package), dual-zone auto air con with three step auto blower control, rear AC vents, smart temperature control for the driver’s seat (seat ventilation can be synced with climate control), electronic parking brake with auto hold, tyre pressure monitoring and a hands-free smart trunk.

Also included are an eight-way powered driver’s seat with lumbar, keyless entry and push start, auto headlamps and wipers and multi-angle reverse camera. The front cupholders are variable and can fit different sizes.

In addition, Hyundai’s full and latest SmartSense suite of driver assist features are present. In the pack are Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop & Go, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA), Forward Collision Assist Junction, Blind Spot Collision with Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision (RCCA) with Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Warning, Driver Attention Warning (DAW), Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA) and Rear Occupant Alert.

The basic SmartSense tech are familiar, but there are new functions such as LFA (keeps one in the centre of the lane), cyclist detection for the FCA, junction FCA, Stop & Go for the SCC, and Avoidance Assist for the blind spot monitor and RCTA, among other things. LVDA is like Perodua ASA’s front departure alert. All that is in addition to six airbags and two rear Isofix child seat mounts. Comprehensive safety.

While we only get one single variant, there are two interior colour schemes, which is all black and light grey. Black is self-explanatory, but the grey scheme is nice as it highlights the cockpit zone with an all-round grey border. It also comes with a nice grey melange (my description, not Hyundai’s) fabric on the door cards that looks and feels nicer than the black leather. The fabric is also found on the back of the front seats.

Both come with leather seats – choose the black theme and you’ll get black seats, vice versa. We laud Hyundai-Sime Darby for giving a non-black cabin option – Malaysian car buyers are a conservative lot, we’re told by all carmakers, so no one would bat an eyelid if black was the only choice.

As for exterior colours, the Elantra will be shipped here in Polar White, Amazon Grey, Electric Shadow and Intense Blue. The striking blue wasn’t at the media preview, but Electric Shadow is Hyundai’s take on the currently trendy “Nardo Grey” hue.

Lastly, if you’re wondering what’s that circular thing on the right of the meter panel, it’s a blank button of sorts – in the Elantra N Line, that’s where the Drive Mode button is. If it annoys you, just stick a phone holder there for an easy fix!

There you go, full specs and details on the new Hyundai Elantra, which will debut here in a single 1.6L IVT variant. The only thing we don’t know is the price of the car, which will be revealed when the C-segment contender is officially launched next week.

Being a CBU Korea entry with such high specs, we’re guessing that it won’t be priced at the level of the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic. Perhaps, the CBU Japan Mazda 3, which tops out at RM154,679 after SST exemption, is a better indication.

It won’t be the cheapest C-segment sedan around, but the CN7 Hyundai Elantra will be trading on “feel” and design, much like the Mazda, although one is curvy and the other is sharp. Variety is the spice of life, right? What do you think of the new Elantra?

GALLERY: 2021 Hyundai Elantra, Malaysia-spec