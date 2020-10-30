In Cars, Hyundai, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 30 October 2020 7:22 pm / 0 comments

You’ve read the launch report, you’ve learned about the specs, now it’s time to take a quick walk-around tour of the all-new, eighth-generation Hyundai Sonata. Just one variant of the South Korean D-segment car is offered this time, that being the 2.5 Premium. It’s fully imported and the introductory price for the first 50 units is RM189,888 (with 50% SST).

Design-wise, it’s based on Hyundai’s latest Sensuous Sportiness design language, which blends a whole lot of sharp lines, kinks and panel indentations for a more visually distinct look. It features a massive Cascading Grille, full LED headlights and tail lights, 18-inch dual-tone wheels wrapped with 235/45 profile Continental PremiumContact 6 tyres, and has an aerodynamic drag coefficient value of 0.27 Cd.

You get to choose from six exterior colours and three interior colours, including the Camel two-tone finish that is featured on the Nocturne Grey unit in this video. Other niceties include a fully digital 12.3-inch LCD instrument panel, an eight-inch Display Audio head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, shift-by-wire electronic gear selector buttons, powered panoramic sunroof, full LED interior lighting, and full leather seats with perforation.

Powering the Sonata is the automaker’s new Smartstream 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. The four-cylinder port-injection mill puts out 180 PS and 232 Nm of torque, all of which is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic. There’s no tiptronic function, but paddle shifters come as standard.

In terms of safety, it gets six airbags as standard, but Hyundai’s Smartsense advanced driver assist systems are not available. There is, however, the blind spot view monitor, which is demonstrated in this walk-around video. So, what do you think of the new Hyundai Sonata? Let us know, below!