The eighth-generation Hyundai Sonata has finally been launched in Malaysia. Just one variant is on offer this time, that being the 2.5 Premium. It’s fully imported from South Korea and retails for RM206,888 (with full 100% SST). However, the first 50 units will be sold at an introductory price of RM189,888 (with 50% SST).
Design-wise, the new Sonata is the first car that is based on Hyundai’s Sensuous Purity design language. Features include a large Cascading Grille, integrated air curtains on the edges of the front bumper, automatic full LED headlights, as well as LED DRLs that “soften” along the chrome strip on the bonnet. When the DRLs are turned off, the strips appear as chrome, and this is achieved via laser-etched perforations.
At the back, it gets full LED tail lights with a continuous LED strip along the boot, integrated fins atop the LED lights, roof-mounted third brake light, an integrated ducktail spoiler, the Sonata script, plus an integrated diffuser. Also on are 18-inch multispoke dual-tone alloy wheels (wrapped with 235/45 Continental PremiumContact 6 tyres), a subtle front lip, and side skirts.
There are six available colours, which include White Cream, Shimmering Silver, Nocturne Grey (pictured here), Oxford Blue, Midnight Black and Flame Red. Hyundai Sime Darby Malaysia (HSDM) is also offering three interior colour schemes, but these depend on the exterior colour choice.
White Cream, Nocturne Grey and Midnight Black will get the Camel two-tone interior theme that you see in these pictures, whereas the Shimmering Silver comes with the Greige (a colour between beige and grey) two-tone cabin with white leather seat upholstery. For those who want the usual all-black affair, you’ll have to settle for Oxford Blue or Flame Red.
Inside, the Sonata gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, a head-up display projected onto the windscreen, an eight-inch Display Audio touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, automatic dual-zone climate control, electronic parking brake, and a four-button shift-by-wire gear selector. There’s also a Qi wireless charging pad with cooling function.
A drive mode switch is standard, letting you choose between Smart, Comfort, Eco and Sport modes. Other features include a large panoramic glass roof, electrochromic rear view mirror, eight-way powered driver’s seat with two-way lumbar adjustment and memory function, four-way powered front passenger seat, and rear air vents. There are two USB ports up front and one at the back.
In terms of dimensions, the Sonata is arguably the biggest car in its class, measuring 4,900 mm in length, 1,860 mm wide, 1,445 mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,840 mm. Boot space is 510 litres (no powered boot), and the rear bench folds in a 60:40 split configuration. There is also no spare tyre, just a tyre repair kit.
For powertrain, the Korean D-segment sedan is powered by a 2.5 litre Smartstream petrol engine. It’s a four-cylinder MPI unit making 180 PS and 232 Nm of torque, with drive sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission (with shift paddles). There is a GDI direct-injection version of this engine that’s sold in other markets, offering 193 PS and 245 Nm of torque, mated with an eight-speed auto. It’s not available in Malaysia due to fuel quality concerns, we’re told.
On the safety side of things, it gets six airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill-start assist, and vehicle stability management. Unfortunately, the Sonata doesn’t come with the Hyundai SmartSense suite of advanced driver assist systems, so it misses out on autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control (there’s passive cruise control, though), lane departure warning or lane keep assist.
There is, however, a 360-degree surround view camera, as well as a blind spot view monitor. The latter uses the two side cameras (each with a 50-degree wide-view lens) to project a video feed onto the instrument panel when using the turn signals. This is like Honda LaneWatch, except better.
Again, pricing for the first 50 units of the Sonata is RM190k. Each purchase comes with a five-year or 300,000 km warranty coverage. You may browse CarBase.my for a more detailed look at the new Sonata’s specifications. You can also compare it against the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, Volkswagen Passat, and more. So, what do you think of the Sonata? Sound off, below.
GALLERY: Hyundai Sonata official press photos
Comments
(Like) Sonata
(Dislike) Accord
The first 50 units early bird discount is about Rm17000.The unlucky 51st buyer will fork out RM17k more.Can u imagine the obscene amount of gross profits Sime darby makes?
Hyundai is among the top 15 car manufacturers in the world.If the package in terms of quality,after sales service and pricing is properly done,I cant see why Hyundai Malaysia is not doing well.Same goes for half brother Kia,which is doing poorly under the naza group.
There will never be a 51st buyer. Heck they will struggle to sell even 5 .
Aston Martin wannabe.
The problem with Hyundai brand is bad car quality, poor fire safety, slow poke replacement parts which is uber expensip anyways, and they don’t care to educate the local technicians here on their car umpteen problems which goes back to bad car quality.
Both also no people buy… D-seg is dying
This CBU price is acceptable to me ( including M6 & Camry ), but i still don’t understand why accord assemble in Alor Gajah Melaka is selling at rm195?!!!
I would really like to speak with the person who orders one of these, truly unique individual.
He or she is korean movie die hard fan
Catfish front end. Ugly steering wheel. Copycat Civic rear end. Trying too hard and it doesn’t work. Car will look very outdated even before the warranty expires.
So only to you right? Accord also look very outdated than this.
Accord rear design looks dated even before the warranty started. The staple shape rear lamp is God know person design, he must be doing a lot of stapling paper admin job before switching to become Honda car designer.
RM190k for a Sonata, good luck and all the best!
DOA Dead on arrival.
DOA goes to Accord
looks too aggressive. At least Korean design did better than any japanese design like Honda
LIKE: Sonata, Camry, Borui
DISLIKE: Accord
If not mistaken, this car with 2.5 MPi Smartstream runs around 9 seconds probably
Civic look a bit but looks better than Prawn Accord
When. Someone trying to sell satay at rm11.20 per piece @ cucuk.. Saying that it has larger portion and delicious as well.. Makes us wonder.. Do they really want to sell or not?
I hope this will become CKD and additional of ADAS. This will be even more appetite to all buyers.
So when bringing both new Elantra and Tucson
Will even be rarer that the camry and accord
I dont understand why GDI is now all of a sudden not introduced in Malaysia due to fuel concern?? Sime Darby did you not introduce TGDI engines for Hyundai Tucson & Elantra?
Sonata handsome
honestly i think not even one sonata will be sold unless discount 30%.
Great
This car is dead on arrival. It is so expensive and it does not even come with Auto emergency braking, adaptive cruise control lane departure warning or lane keep assist. These are becoming a MUST in Malaysia. Hyundai can’t keep up with what the buyers want.
I am buying silver color
Ouch CBU price but can see this being sold to Korean people and companies in Malaysia regardless of the price. I doubt CKD plans will help sell more too since the used car dealers are still chopping the price like no tomorrow when u want to sell it off.
Also, what’s with that hole next to the parking brake??
The new Kia Optima much better looking
190k for Kimchi brand. No thank you