UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has been hyping up some big reveals for December 17, and that day has finally arrived. If you’re just as curious as we are, check out the live launch event that will be streamed on Toyota Malaysia’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.

In the lead up to tonight’s event, the company has been actively telling us that whatever we have planned, it can wait, because there are several key announcements that will be made. Just what they are remains a mystery until 7.30pm, but we can somewhat speculate based on the previous “it can wait” teasers posted as well as some educated guesses.

First up, the GR Yaris could be making its market debut here, which is certainly exciting news for hot hatch fans. First unveiled back in January at Tokyo Auto Salon, the GR Yaris is a true homologation special so the Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team can compete in next year’s World Rally Championship (WRC).

Based on the latest Euro-market Yaris but heavily modified to meet a specific objective, the hot hatch features a bespoke three-door body and chassis. The latter uses GA-B and GA-C versions of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) to allow for double wishbones to be fitted at the rear instead of a torsion beam. This also creates space for the differential and half shafts that are part of the GR Yaris’ GR-Four drivetrain.

On that mention, the GR Yaris is powered by a G16E-GTS 1.6 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine that serves up 272 PS and 370 Nm of torque. Drive goes to all four wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox and Toyota’s GR-Four all-wheel-drive system with front and rear Torsen locking differentials.

Moving on, we could also witness the official launch of the Vios and Yaris facelifts. The order books for both B-segment models have been open since November, but we’ve only been given estimated prices for now, so final pricing could finally be revealed later.

That’s as far as our guesses go, although UMWT could have more in store for us. So, tune in to see what will be revealed and look out for our posts on paultan.org for further details.