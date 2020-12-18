In Cars, International News, Pagani / By Gerard Lye / 18 December 2020 1:25 pm / 1 comment

This is the Pagani Huayra Tricolore, which is yet another special edition of the Italian carmaker’s well-known supercar. Built to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Frecce Tricolori, only three examples will be built, with each one carrying a base of price of 5.5 million euros (around RM27 million).

The Frecce Tricolori, which literally translates to “Tricolour Arrows,” is the aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force. First founded on March 1, 1961, it is one of the most famous aerobatic patrols in the world and currently has a fleet of ten Aermacchi MB-339A P.A.N. jets.

This isn’t the first time that Pagani has paid tribute to the Italian aerobatics, as 10 years ago, it rolled out the Zonda Tricolore, which was also limited to three units worldwide. For its latest tribute, the company has once again created something that is truly unique, with plenty of bespoke touches applied to a roadster base.

Firstly, the front splitter is more pronounced and sports a completely new aerodynamic profile to maximise downforce. The bumper also gets side extractors to improve the efficiency of the intercooler and ensuring the mighty V12 engine is kept cool.

On a related note, a new air scoop allows for a greater flow of cold air directly to the engine and is designed with lines that extend towards the rear wing, which have supports shaped to mimic the tail fin of the Aermacchi jet. Said wing is also fully integrated with the rear bonnet to form a single carbon-fibre component, while a redesigned diffuser better extracts air from the underbody.

A pitot tube on the centre of the front hood is a direct nod to aviation, with the instrument serving to measure the macroscopic air speed to determine the aerodynamic condition of the aircraft, indicated by the resulting dynamic pressure.

A more obvious reference is the external livery, with the car bearing the tri-colour stripes used by the Frecce Tricolori, with other cues are the turbine-style forged wheels and frames around the side air intakes and front headlamps that are machined from billet aluminium.

The interior is just as exquisite, with all aluminium components being made from aerospace-grade alloys and machined before being anodised in a distinctive blue colour. Pagani is also exceptionally proud of the gear knob, which is carved from a single block of aluminium and carbon, before being milled through a five-axis numerical control centre and hand polished with a “special transparent treatment.”

Like the Zonda Tricolore before it, the new special edition model receives a two-tone colour scheme of white and blue for the seats, with leather inserts that feature the colours of the Italian flag (white, red and green).

Finer details include emblem of the Frecce Tricolori chiselled on the four-point seat belt fastener and embroidered on the headrests. That pitot tube on the outside is linked to an anemometer on the central console that detects the air speed and informs the occupants by means of a dedicated indicator.

The new Tricolore model is powered by a 6.0 litre twin-turbo V12 sourced from Mercedes-AMG that produces 840 PS (829 hp) at 5,900 rpm and 1,100 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 5,600 rpm, making it marginally more powerful than the Huayra Imola that packs 838 PS (827 hp) and the same amount of torque. Drive is sent to the rear wheels via an Xtrac seven-speed transverse AMT with an electromechanical differential.

Without fluids on board, the dry weight is 1,270 kg, so there’s not a lot of heft to slow down, although there’s still a beefy Brembo brake system fitted. Behind the 20-inch front wheels are carbon-ceramic discs measuring 398 mm with six-piston calipers, while the rear gets 380-mm discs and four-piston calipers along with 21-inch wheels – Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tyres are used.

As mentioned at the start, only three units of the Huayra Tricolore will be offered, but they won’t be numbered in the traditional sense. Instead, Pagani’s numbering defines the three main leaders of the aerobatics formation, with number 0 being the commander or eleventh member of the patrol and directs the display from the ground, as well as all the stages of mission planning and training.

Next is number 1 or head of formation, the patrol lead during all aerobatic manoeuvres, with the commands issued deciding the pace of the flight. Lastly, there’s number 10, the soloist, who splits off from the group in the most spectacular sequences.