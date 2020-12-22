In Bikes, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 December 2020 5:23 pm / 0 comments

Hailing from Sweden, RGNT has released the second model in it’s electric motorcycle (E-bike) range, the 2021 RGNT Scrambler No.1. The Scrambler No.1 follows the retro-styled RGNT No.1 e-bike, with online orders being taken in May 2020.

Motive power is similar to the RGNT No.1, a hub-mounted 11 kW peak power – 8 kW continuous – electric motor, fed by a 7.7 kWh battery pack. This gives the rider a claimed 150 km of range with a governed top speed of 120 km/h.

Intended for use as a daily commuter and for light highway riding, the Scrambler No.1 is claimed to weigh 155 kg with the battery accounting for 60 kg of that weight. The battery pack uses 4.5 hours to get to a full charge and RGNT says a fast charger is currently under development.

Braking uses J Juan brakes from Spain, with upgraded ISR brakes available as an option with a 595 euro (RM2,954) uncharge. Knobby tyres for that authentic scrambler look are fitted on black Excel Takasago spoked rims along with boots on the fork legs.

The instrument panel is a 7-inch LCD touch display Toradex board with Cloud connectivity and is GPS ready while lighting on the Scrambler No.1 is by MotoGadget. Priced at 11,950 euro (RM59,302), deposits of 450 euro (RM2,234) are being taken on RGNT’s website.