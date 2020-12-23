In Cars, Lexus, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 23 December 2020 10:19 pm / 0 comments

An update on the Lexus LM, which we reported was scheduled to be introduced in Malaysia next year. Lexus Malaysia has now announced that the order books have officially opened for the luxury MPV, and its introduction timeline in the second quarter has also been firmed up – the company says that the official launch of the vehicle is expected to be in May, with the first deliveries due to begin in June.

As previously highlighted, the LM will arrive here in its LM 350 variant form, which is similar to that offered for the Indonesian market. However, we will only be getting the four-seat version, unlike in the republic, where it is sold in both four- and seven-seat guise.

The LM 350 is equipped with a 2GR-FKS 3.5 litre V6 petrol engine offering 296 hp and 36i Nm, and power is sent to the front wheels via a Direct Shift eight-speed automatic transmission. We won’t be getting the other derivative of the type, the LM 300h hybrid, which is what Thailand gets.

As is already known, the LM is a Lexus-badged Toyota Alphard, but given a massive bump in terms of luxe and appointments. A massive spindle grille is the biggest pointer to the Lexus orientation of the unmistakable body-style, and this is flanked by rakish triple-beam LED projector headlamps, which feature the brand’s signature ‘tick’ styled daytime running light bar.

Chrome accents and three-dimensional styled 18-inch hyper chrome metallic alloy wheels, wrapped with 235/50 tyres, give the LM additional sparkle. Inside, the driver is presented with novelties such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a head-up display, but the real action is at the back, where the four-seat configuration means that the rear end is pretty much an executive lounge on wheels.

Here, you’ll find two VIP seats that can be reclined to become flat beds. The units feature semi-Aniline leather and plush AdaptiPedic low-density urethane foam to offer couch-like comfort, and also come with a massage function as well as air-cooling, accomplished via suction ventilation. An electronically-controlled glass partition can be raised or lowered at a touch of a button to ensure privacy.

Mod cons include a 26-inch LCD display screen, a 19-speaker Mark Levinson surround sound system, a double moonroof as well an onboard refrigerator and a dedicated storage area for personal effects such as a briefcase. A centre console houses a touch control panel, which can be used to control the adjustment of seat position, relaxation function, the climate control as well as the audio system.

Safety-wise, the LM 350 comes equipped with seven airbags and a host of features grouped under the Lexus Safety System+ (LSS+) umbrella. These include a pre-collision system, dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing assist, lane change assist with blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, parking support brake and an adaptive high-beam system.

Only two colours are available for the car, and these are are black and pearl white crystal. The Lexus LM350 is priced at RM1,148,000, on-the-road without insurance.