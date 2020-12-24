In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 24 December 2020 1:33 pm / 0 comments

The 2021 Tokyo Auto Salon (TAS) will not be held as normal in January due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Japan, according to the organisers of the event. As of December 23, 2020, the country has a recorded a total of over 203,000 cases, with a death toll of almost 3,000 people.

According to an official release, those who purchased tickets for the 2021 TAS will be issued refunds, with details set to be announced later on. The event organisers also noted that it is working hand-in-hand with exhibitors to deliver the annual custom car festival to its fans despite the restrictions.

This will see a transition from a physical event to a virtual one, which will be free for all to experience from January 15. As such, the event is technically still taking place and not cancelled, although the way it will be presented is entirely different. The move is similar to this year’s SEMA Show, which shifted to an online format called SEMA360 instead.

The TAS is a platform where tuning companies and automakers are able to present their wildest and most interesting concepts. This year’s edition was particularly busy, with the debut of the Toyota GR Yaris and refreshed Honda Civic Type R, along with a bevy of modified GR Supras, the S2000 20th Anniversary Prototype and many others – read our coverage here.