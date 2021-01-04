In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 4 January 2021 10:10 am / 21 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) is kicking off the new year by teasing the facelifted Fortuner, with customers able to register the interest at the company’s official website.

The refreshed SUV first made its debut in Thailand back in June 2020 alongside the latest Hilux, which we already welcomed. Styling changes include a redesigned grille and bumper, with the latter now sporting larger faux side intakes and straight ends for a more squarish jaw.

This is accompanied by a wavy grille that is flanked by a pair of reshaped bi-beam LED headlamps and matching LED daytime running lights. Around the back, the LED taillights get a new lighting signature that appears more elegant compared to the horizontal lines previously.

The teaser image on UMWT’s site shows the Fortuner with a sportier face that is nearly identical to the range-topping Legender variant available in Thailand. Sharper side but smaller fog lamps cutouts make up the Legender’s face, along with a clearer separation of the upper and lower intakes, as well as sharper LED headlamps with a segmented DRL design.

2020 Toyota Fortuner facelift (left), Fortuner Legender (right)

While the changes outside are pretty significant, the Fortuner’s cabin remains largely unchanged from before, although some equipment changes are to be expected. Over in Thailand, these include a new Optitron 4.2-inch meter cluster and a revised touchscreen head unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and others. Legender variants get the Toyota Safety Sense pack of active safety systems – Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Pre-Collision System and Lane Departure Alert – and these should be expected for us too.

Under the bonnet, the Fortuner in Thailand is available with two GD turbodiesel engines, with the smaller 2GD-FTV 2.4 litre churning out 150 PS and 400 Nm. Meanwhile, the larger 1GD-FTV 2.8 litre unit makes 204 PS and 500 Nm, a 27 PS and 50 Nm gain from before, and benefits from an added balance shaft for better NVH performance, reduced Idling speed (850 rpm to 680 rpm) and improved cooling.

Both turbodiesels sold in Thailand come with a six-speed automatic and depending on variant, the option of two- or four-wheel drive. The current Fortuner we have here is only available with the 2GD-FTV and a petrol 2TR-FE 2.7 litre engine (166 PS and 245 Nm), both with a six-speed auto and 4WD only.

