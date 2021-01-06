In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Motorsports, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 6 January 2021 2:34 pm / 0 comments

With Toyota having first revealed its entry for the forthcoming Le Mans Hypercar class with the GR Super Sport Concept in June 2018, the Japanese manufacturer has since released footage of the prototype undergoing tests, before making its public debut at the 88th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

This is to be Toyota’s halo model in the GR high performance line-up, based on the TS050 Hybid LMP1 endurance racer, sitting above models such as the GR Supra and GR Yaris. The car has previously been said to feature a 2.4 litre twin-turbo petrol V6 engine with its Toyota Hybrid System-Racing (THS-R) powertrain, said at the time to deliver a combined system output of around 1,000 hp.

Now, the latest details from a tweet by the manufacturer reveals that its forthcoming Hypercar will output 680 PS, which will be sent through a ‘four-wheel-drive racing hybrid’ powertrain, according to Toyota. It will run on Michelin tyres, and so far that is all the information revealed at this time for the car that will have its official unveiling next week.

Toyota has undertaken testing of its Le Mans Hypercar at the Algarve circuit in Portugal, reported motorsport.com last month, ahead of the new race car’s debut that is scheduled for the opening round of the 2021 WEC season in March at Sebring, United States.

For comparison, the Peugeot Sport Le Mans Hypercar entry slated for a racing debut in 2022 has been revealed to feature a 680 hp, 2.6 litre 90-degree biturbo petrol V6 engine, paired with a 268 hp front axle-mounted electric motor. The Peugeot’s internal combustion engine is limited to 408 hp when its hybrid drive pairing is engaged, and its output can be increased to 700 hp when the drive battery is depleted.

Toyota won the 2018 running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, finally ending a string of 20 races for its first win at the endurance racing classic. This was especially sweet for the Japanese manufacturer, given that its 2016 campaign at the French circuit appeared to be a sure-win, until its leading car gave up on the last lap.

GALLERY: Toyota GR Super Sport concept at Le Mans