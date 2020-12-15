In Cars, International News, Motorsports, Peugeot / By Mick Chan / 15 December 2020 2:58 pm / 0 comments

Endurance racing stalwarts Peugeot have released details for its Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) contender, which is slated for a full unveiling towards the end of 2021 for a racing debut in 2022. Peugeot has illustrated the prototype racer’s running gear without bodywork, which remains a work in progress.

This will feature Peugeot’s Hybrid4 electrified powertrain, which consists of a 680 hp, 2.6 litre 90-degree biturbo petrol V6 engine in a rear-midship position driving the rear wheels, paired with a front-mounted 268 hp electric motor. The internal combustion engine weighs 165 kg and is mated to a seven-speed, paddle shift-operated sequential manual gearbox, and the electric drive motor is powered by a 900-volt battery.

Jointly developed by Peugeot Sport and Total subsidiary Saft, this battery can plugged for a full charge before setting off, and then relies on energy regeneration by the car’s kinetic energy recovery system (KERS). The battery cells have been selected for their type which favours power density over energy, says Peugeot, which it says is consistent with the needs of endurance racing.

Click to enlarge

The electric motor operates once the vehicle has reached 120 km/h as regulations for the forthcoming LMH racing formula dictate that the use of electrical energy is forbidden below this speed, which means that the racer must pull away from a standstill under internal combustion power alone.

The internal combustion engine is limited to 408 hp in full total system output with electric drive engaged, and reverts to its full 680 hp capability when the drive battery is depleted. When it comes to deceleration, the brake-by-wire system is controlled electronically, and the driver will be able to adjust the level of engine braking and the hydraulic brake system’s braking force to find the ideal balance between the two.

The ICE’s output may be increased to 700 hp if the drive battery is depleted towards the end of a straight, and the racer will be fitted with sensors that monitor power levels transmitted to all four wheels in real time as specified by the Balance of Performance (BOP) regulations.

The French automaker departed from endurance racing in 2012, following its successes through 2011. It studied a return to endurance racing and Le Mans in 2017, on the condition that costs of competing will be manageable. Peugeot announced its return to the fray for the Hypercar class at the end of last year, and released a teaser of its LMH-class contender in September this year.