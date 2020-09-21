In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 21 September 2020 10:00 am / 0 comments

Shortly before the start of the 88th 24 Hours of Le Mans race at the Circuit de la Sarthe, which Toyota won to secure a hat-trick of victories at the famous endurance race, the Japanese carmaker publicly revealed the GR Super Sport for the first time.

If you need a refresher, Toyota first announced the development the GR Super Sport back in June 2018. The model is meant to serve as the company’s halo performance model, sitting above the existing GR Supra, and based on the TS050 Hybrid LMP1 race car.

At the time, the company said the GR Super Sport would sport a 2.4 litre twin-turbo V6 engine and the Toyota Hybrid System-Racing (THS-R), delivering a combined output of around 1,000 hp, which it shares with the TS050 Hybrid.

The car seen being driven around La Sarthe is a development unit that has been customised as a convertible – the finished product will be a hardtop – and wrapped in GR camouflage livery. At the wheel was Alex Wurz, the former Toyota Gazoo Racing driver, who completed a demonstration lap before participating in the ceremony to return the Le Mans trophy for this year’s race.

As per the World Endurance Championship’s new “hypercar” regulations to be introduced in the 2020-2021 season, Toyota will be required to build at least 20 units of the GR Super Sport, which should cost a pretty penny, with estimates being around the million dollar mark.