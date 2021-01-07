In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Harvinder Sidhu / 7 January 2021 4:40 pm / Comments are Disabled

There is no better way to usher in a new and promising year than with a new car, and if you happen to be shopping for a premium pre-owned vehicle, then you’re bound to find that dream ride at Auto Selection.

There are plenty of great deals in store, with prices starting from as low as RM18,800 for a 2015 Hyundai i10 1.1L. If you’re looking for a sedan, there’s a 2014 Honda City 1.5E for just RM45,800. Those wanting something larger and more luxurious will find that the 2018 Nissan Teana 2.5XV, which goes for just RM89,800, to be the perfect fit.

Elsewhere, SUV buyers wanting something sporty and rugged can take a closer look at a 2015 Toyota Fortuner 2.7V, which is going for just RM88,800.

For those who are into premium European cars, a wide selection awaits. Highlights include a 2017 Volvo S90 T8 Inscription, going for RM199,800, and a 2017 Mercedes-Benz E350e AMG-Line, available from RM220,800.

Visit Auto Selection Ara Damansara and Auto Selection Tebrau this January 8 to 10 to check out the wide variety of models on show. For more information, please visit the official Auto Selection Facebook page.