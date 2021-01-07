In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 7 January 2021 4:06 pm / 1 comment

MRT riders, note that three stations will be closed for three out of four weekends this month, starting this weekend, January 9-10. The other weekends are January 23-24 and 30-31. Like the previous round, the three stations involved are Kwasa Damansara, Kampung Selamat and Sg Buloh, and it’s to facilitate migration works for the MRT Putrajaya Line.

The stations are the final (or first) three stops of the MRT Kajang Line. For the Kwasa Damansara station, the parking area will be closed as well, but the Sg Buloh station’s multi-storey parking lot will remain open.

With this temporary closure, the MRT service will end at the Kwasa Sentral station. Free shuttle buses will link that station to the Sg Buloh station, stopping at Kg Selamat on the way. The shuttle bus frequency is every 15 minutes.

The MRT Putrajaya Line, formerly known as the MRT Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya (SSP) Line, was over 80% complete in October 2020. Phase one of the line from Kwasa Damansara to Kampung Batu stations should be able to start operating by the middle of this year, with the rest of the line open to the public by 2022.

The Putrajaya Line is the Klang Valley’s second MRT line after the Kajang Line, which started full operations in July 2017. The 56.2 km line will have 36 stations, nine of which are underground. It will connect Kwasa Damansara (where it meets the Kajang Line) to Putrajaya Sentral.