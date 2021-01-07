In Cars, Local News, Peugeot, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 7 January 2021 2:04 pm / 0 comments

Peugeot has a new brand custodian in Malaysia with Berjaya Auto Alliance, and the latest model about to join the product line-up in the country appears to be this, the second-generation 508 sedan that has been sighted by paultan.org reader Edward Chew, who spotted the car in Balik Pulau, Penang.

The rather good-looking D-segment sedan was initially slated for a Q2 2019 introduction to Malaysia under the care of then-official importer and distributor Nasim, which hasn’t materialised until now. The D-segment model should be joined soon by the second-generation 2008 B-segment SUV, which was also sighted by a reader recently as it ran tests around Glenmarie, Selangor.

While the previous-generation 508 was available in Malaysia with both petrol and diesel powertrains, it remains to be seen if diesels will be offered as the latest BlueHDi variants of the 508 are Euro 6-compliant, and compatibility with our local supply of diesel remains to be seen.

A near-certainty for Malaysia will be the PureTech 1.6 litre turbo petrol engines; a 180 hp/250 Nm version and a 225 hp/300 Nm version was offered at the model’s debut, and each are now paired with an eight-speed automatic. The outgoing model generation also had the estate variant on sale in Malaysia, though it remains to be seen if the latest long-roof version will follow suit.

Built upon the EMP2 platform, the 508 is now lighter (by 70kg on average) and more compact than its predecessor, with a key design change at the back where fastback configuration sees the rear screen rise with the bootlid when opened. Like the Audi A5 Sportback it references, the Peugeot now features frameless doors as well.

The new distributorship has also been reported to bring a “5+5 year warranty” on new Peugeot vehicles, along with a promised quicker service turnaround to improve public perception of the brand’s aftersales service in Malaysia.

Pricing for the Peugeot 508 is yet to be uncovered, though as a reference, the outgoing model that went on sale in 2015 was priced from RM173,888 for the base 1.6 litre turbo petrol sedan, through RM183,888 for the petrol estate version and RM201,888 for the diesel. Looks good, doesn’t it? Will you be shopping in the D-segment this year, dear readers?

