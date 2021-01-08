In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 8 January 2021 4:41 pm / 1 comment

The 2021 European Car of the Year (ECOTY) award has move on to the next stage, with the initial list of 29 models now trimmed down to just seven finalists. A second round of voting will be carried out in due time to determine the sole winner, which we’ll find out on March 1, 2021.

The seven models that survived the first cut include the Citroen C4, Cupra Formentor, Fiat 500, Land Rover Defender, Skoda Octavia, Toyota Yaris and Volkswagen ID.3. All the candidates are new vehicles on sale now or before the end of 2020 in five or more European market.

Brands that did not receive enough favour from the ECOTY jury include Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai, which had three or more models in the running for the award. Meanwhile, marques with two models in the competition like BMW, Ford and Honda also did not get shortlisted.

The Peugeot 208 was last year’s ECOTY winner, finishing ahead of the Tesla Model 3 and Porsche Taycan, while other finalists were the Renault Clio V, Ford Puma, Toyota Corolla and F40 BMW 1 Series.