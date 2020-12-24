The candidates for the 2021 European Car of the Year (ECOTY) award have been announced, with 29 models vying for the coveted prize. All the candidates are new vehicles on sale now or before the end of 2020 in five or more European markets, and will have to undergo two stages of voting by a jury.
From the initial 29 models, only seven will make it to the next round, with the list set to be announced on January 8 next year. Following this, a second round of voting will determine the single winner, which will be announced on March 1, 2021.
Leading the pack in terms of entries is Mercedes-Benz, which is the only brand that has four models – GLA, GLB, GLS and S-Class – listed as nominees. Coming in close with three contenders is Hyundai, with the i10, i20 and Tucson potentially becoming the next ECOTY winner.
Meanwhile, marques with two models in the competition are BMW, Ford, Honda, Toyota and Volkswagen. Rounding off the list is a diverse line-up that includes the Audi A3, Citroen C4, Cupra Formentor, Dacia Sandero, the new Fiat 500, Kia Sorento, Land Rover Defender, Mazda MX-30, Peugeot 2008, Polestar 2, Seat Leon and Skoda Octavia. The full list of nominees is presented below:
- Audi A3
- F44 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
- G22 BMW 4 Series
- Citroen C4
- Cupra Formentor
- Dacia Sandero
- Fiat 500
- Ford Explorer
- Ford Kuga
- Honda e
- Honda Jazz
- Hyundai i10
- Hyundai i20
- Hyundai Tucson
- Kia Sorento
- Land Rover Defender
- Mazda MX-30
- Mercedes-Benz GLA
- Mercedes-Benz GLB
- Mercedes-Benz GLS
- Mercedes-Benz S-Class
- Peugeot 2008
- Polestar 2
- Seat Leon
- Skoda Octavia
- Toyota Mirai
- Toyota Yaris
- Volkswagen Golf
- Volkswagen ID.3
Last year’s ECOTY winner was the Peugeot 208, which managed to finish ahead of the Tesla Model 3 and Porsche Taycan, while other finalists were the Renault Clio V, Ford Puma, Toyota Corolla and F40 BMW 1 Series.
Comments
Peugeot 2008, let’s see european vote anot
Haha, want to vote Peugeot also but the previous winner 208 is a mini 2008,
I think MB S-Class would get it. Not everytime we get a new S-Class
its sad to learn we are missing on so many different type of car makes and models. just lòok at the list and which one reviewed by this blog.
Oh my goodness..
Honda 2 cars, Toyota 2 cars, Mazda 1 car…
But Hyundai 3 cars?
Where is Kimch brand bashers? Any opinions on that?