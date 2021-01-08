In Local News / By Danny Tan / 8 January 2021 12:20 pm / 0 comments

The road transport department (JPJ) has announced measures to assist those who are affected by the current floods that have hit a couple of states badly.

Replacement of the documents that are under the purview of the JPJ will be given free of charge to flood victims who may have damaged or lost theirs in the flood. The three documents covered are road tax (Lesen Kenderaan Motor), driving license (Lesen Memandu Malaysia) and the vehicle grant or ownership certificate (Sijil Pemilikan Kenderaan).

JPJ says that owners of the documents have to be present themselves, bringing along the damaged documents for replacement. For missing documents, the owner will first have to make a police report, and present the report to JPJ as proof of loss. This “touch point initiative” is valid till April 15, 2021.

To make it easier for flood victims to deal with the department, JPJ will set up mobile units at selected locations, especially at temporary flood relief centres.

Also, JPJ has decided to provide leeway in terms of enforcement towards vehicles – commercial or individual – involved in flood rescue operations. Also included are vehicles used to transport supplies to victims in relief centres. This leeway will be in place till the flood situation subsides.

The department is also ready to contribute in terms of manpower and vehicle assets if needed.