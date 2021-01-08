In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 8 January 2021 10:55 am / 0 comments

The first instance of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system appeared on the current W177 A-Class back in 2018, and has since trickled down to several other models. According to the German carmaker, there are currently more than 1.8 million Mercedes-Benz passenger cars equipped with it on the roads worldwide.

In September last year, the debut of the W223 S-Class introduced the world to the second generation of the system, which brought significant improvements in terms of performance, features and interface.

That’s all well and good, but Mercedes-Benz is not looking to slow down just yet, and has now presented the MBUX Hyperscreen. This is the next step in the company’s infotainment development and the system will be offered as an option with the upcoming EQS all-electric sedan, which is set to make its debut this year.

The carmaker says the MBUX Hyperscreen is “the biggest and most intelligent screen in a production Mercedes-Benz,” and it certainly looks the part. Spanning 56 inches (141 cm), the system is actually made up of three separate screens, including a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 17.7-inch centre display and a 12.3-inch screen for the front passenger – the last two use OLED technology.

These screens are covered in a single, curved, anti-reflective Gorilla Glass, and along with the turbine-style air vents, are framed by a continuous plastic trim piece, which is painted in a Silver Shadow finish through an elaborate three-layer process. To further enhance the aesthetics, integrated ambient lighting is installed in the lower portion to make the whole setup appear to “float” on the entire width of the dashboard.

While visually impressive, the system is choked full of features as well, with artificial intelligence playing a key role in the user experience. In essence, the software continuously learns the usage habits of users to provide personalised suggestions for comfort, infotainment and vehicle functions.

As an example, if an EQS driver regularly switches on the heating of the steering wheel and other surfaces for seat heating, this is suggested to him as soon as he presses the seat heating. Another case is if you always call a certain friend on the way home on Tuesday evenings, the system will ask if you would like make a corresponding call on that particular timing.

The system’s context-sensitive awareness also means it will remember GPS positions where the EQS’ adjustable suspension must be lifted to allow for more ground clearance, like when encountering steep garage entrances, independently proposing the function to the driver.

To further improve ease of use, the system adopts a “zero-layer” approach, where common tasks are available right away on the home screen without having to scroll through menus or use voice commands. On this matter, the navigation function is always front and centre, with smaller module cards like media, phone and suggestions popping up above the climate controls.

Meanwhile, the front passenger gets their own display and operating area, with plenty of entertainment functions available at a touch. The system allows for up to seven individual profiles to be dialled in, so you won’t need to worry about overlapping preferences from having to depend on just the driver’s profile.

When the front passenger seat is not occupied, the screen becomes a decorative part of the cabin, displaying animated stars featuring the Mercedes-Benz logo to set the mood. If that’s not what you want, you can turn it and the centre display off entirely, with both blending seamlessly into the frame.

As the EQS is an electric vehicle, there’s a dedicated EV display mode for the driver that visualises vital information in a new way. A highlight is the lens-shaped object that moves between the displayed “clamps,” depicting the G-Force forces.

Powering the system is an eight-core CPU and 24 GB of RAM – the latter has bandwidth of 46.4 GBps – while other specifications include a multifunction camera and light sensor, 12 actuators under the touchscreens for haptic feedback, and the area that passengers can experience is 2,432.11 cm squared.

“With our MBUX Hyperscreen, a design vision becomes reality” says Gorden Wagener, chief design officer at Daimler Group. “We merge technology with design in a fascinating way that offers the customer unprecedented ease of use. We love simplicity, we have reached a new level of MBUX,” he continued.

“The MBUX Hyperscreen is both the brain and nervous system of the car.” said Sajjad Khan, member of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz AG and CTO. “The MBUX Hyperscreen continually gets to know the customer better and delivers a tailored, personalised infotainment and operating offering before the occupant even has to click or scroll anywhere,” he added.