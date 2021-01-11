In Cars, General Motors, International News / By Gerard Lye / 11 January 2021 12:25 pm / 0 comments

With electric vehicles being a strongpoint of General Motors’ future, the company has launched a new marketing campaign called “Everybody In” to accelerate the mass adoption of EVs. To go along with the new campaign, the company has also unveiled a new logo to reflect the change in identity.

“There are moments in history when everything changes. Inflection points. We believe such a point is upon us for the mass adoption of electric vehicles,” said Deborah Wahl, global chief marketing officer at General Motors. “Unlike ever before, we have the solutions, capability, technology and scale to put everyone in an EV. Our new brand identity and campaign are designed to reflect this,” she added.

The new logo is a modernised and more vibrant take on GM’s familiar square, featuring a colour gradient of vibrant blue tones that the company says evokes “the clean skies of a zero-emissions future and the energy of the Ultium platform.” Meanwhile, the rounded edge and lowercase font lends a more inclusive feel, with the underlined “m” serving a connection to past GM logos.

The company adds that the line beneath the “m” points towards Ultium’s skateboard platform and that the negative space around the letter is a nod to the shape of an electrical plug.

GM’s EV plans include an investment of USD27 billion to develop relevant products, with 30 new global EVs set to debut by the end of 2025. The Ultium platform will be key to this, as it will underpin a variety of vehicles, including the GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq. The modularity of the architecture will also allow for different sizes, shapes and price points to be targeted, with ranges of up to 724 km (450 miles).