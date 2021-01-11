In Cars, Local News, MG, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 11 January 2021 6:08 pm / 0 comments

The MG HS appears set to join the C-segment SUV fray in Malaysia, with one example sighted in Juru Autocity in Prai, Penang by paultan.org reader, Faiz SMJ.

In markets where the MG HS is already on sale, such as Australia, the C-segment SUV is equipped with a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 160 hp and 250 Nm of torque, and is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Comparable sub-2.0 litre turbocharged SUVs in the Malaysian market include the Volkswagen Tiguan and Proton X70.

Thus equipped, the MG HS makes comparable power to that from the fully electric ZS EV crossover, which outputs 150 PS but more torque at 350 Nm from its electric drive motor, which is fed by a 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery offering up to 335 km of range.

Only the exterior of this local example of the MG HS has been photographed so far, though the MG Australia web site shows that the crossover is equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, accessed through a 10.1-inch full colour infotainment screen. Hardware connectivity on Australian-market vehicles include four USB ports, while audio comes courtesy of a six-speaker system.

Safety equipment on Australian-market versions also gain the MG Pilot suite, which packs AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane change assist, blind spot detection, lane departure warning, smart speed assist and traffic jam assist, according to the brand’s Australian website. Other comfort features for the HS in that market include configurable interior lighting and a full-length panoramic sunroof.

For reference, Australian pricing for the MG HS starts from AUD29,900 (RM93,455) for the first of five variants, up to AUD40,690 (RM127,181) for the top variant that is on sale Down Under.