In Cars, International News, MG / By Matthew H Tong / 27 March 2020 12:09 pm / 1 comment

MG Motor UK is sponsoring 100 units of its ZS electric SUV for use by the National Health Service (NHS), as the UK government intensifies the battle against the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The vehicles will be supplied via MG’s dealers across the country, and will be used by the NHS for a period of up to six months completely free of charge. “By providing additional transport capacity with low running costs to the NHS, MG and its dealers are doing their bit to support the national effort in these unprecedented times,” it said in an official statement. The first six cars have already been supplied to Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Trust.

Company head of sales and marketing, Daniel Gregorious said: “As a proud British brand, MG is more than just a car manufacturer. Together with our dealer network, we want to do our bit to help the country to come through this uncertain time. By providing 100 electric cars to our NHS heroes, we hope that we will help to keep healthcare moving so that as many people as possible can receive the support they need. It’s also our way of saying thank you to those selfless people who work so hard to keep us all safe.”

The MG ZS is a C-segment, full electric SUV which seats five. MG said the car is ideal for healthcare workers and those who need to transport passengers, luggage and equipment. Power comes from an electric motor which makes 150 PS and 350 Nm of torque, juiced by a 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery that offers up to 335 km of range per full charge (NEDC cycle). It also has an integrated PM 2.5 air filtration system.

