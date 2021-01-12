In International News / By Mick Chan / 12 January 2021 10:58 am / 0 comments

Organisers of the North American International Auto Show have announced that the 2021 edition of the show has been cancelled, and in its place will be an ‘auto-centric’ event named Motor Bella. The 2020 NAIAS, also known as the Detroit Motor Show was first postponed to this year as its downtown venue, the TCF Center was used as a field hospital for coronavirus patients.

Motor Bella will be held from September 21 to 26, 2021 at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan, which is in the centre of the metro Detroit area. The M1 Concourse will enable exhibitors to be located in an outdoor setting, in light of concerns regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, especially for indoor events.

M1 Concourse is a motorsports club and private garage facility that will accommodate a 1.6 million square foot (148,644 sq m) dynamic vehicle and technology display space, which includes terrain ‘ideal for showcasing off-roading capabilities’, said the organisers. The M1 Concourse is also home to a 1.5 mile (2.4 km)-long circuit, where technology and vehicle demonstrations for Motor Bella can be held.

Originally conceived to be a part of NAIAS 2020 as a celebration of Italian and British supercars and classic cars, developing Motor Bella into a larger event was ‘a natural progression’ in light of a growing preference for outdoor events over indoor setups due to the pandemic, said event chairman Doug North.

“The pandemic has caused changes in our society and world in ways not previously imagined, and we all should be looking for new and highly creative ways of doing business. This new event captures that creative spirit, and it will provide new mobility experiences and increasingly innovative approaches to tapping into the industry and its products,” said event executive director Rod Alberts.

Motor Bella kicks off on September 21, Tuesday with the press preview, when Automobili-D will also commence and run for two and a half days. The industry preview starts the following day on September 22 for one and a half days, concluding at the same time as Automobili-D after a half day on September 23. Public days for Motor Bella are from September 23 until September 26.