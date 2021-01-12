Ford has bagged both the North American Truck of the Year and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards for 2021, with its F-150 and Mustang Mach-E securing the respective titles for the Blue Oval. The winning vehicles were deemed the benchmarks in their segments, based on factors such as innovation, design, safety, handling, driver satisfaction and value for money.
The all-new F-150, which made its debut in June last year, finished ahead of the two other finalists, the Jeep Gladiator Mojave and Ram 1500 TRX. In awarding the pick-up with this year’s award, the judging panel said the automaker found many ways to improve what was already the market’s top-selling pickup.
“The latest version refines the package, keeping what’s good, updating as needed, and delivering the right mix of features, capabilities, comfort, and style—with the added benefit of the first hybrid powertrain in almost a decade to debut in a full-size pickup truck,” said a juror.
Aside from a new 3.5 litre PowerBoost hybrid powertrain, which adds electrification to the company’s EcoBoost V6 engine, the truck is available with a 3.5 litre EcoBoost V6 petrol, a 3.0 litre Power Stroke V6 turbodiesel, a 5.0 litre Ti-VCT NA petrol V8, a 2.7 litre EcoBoost V6 twin-turbo petrol, and a 3.3 litre Ti-VCT FFV NA petrol V6.
As for the Mustang Mach-E, the all-electric SUV emerged victorious in three-way battle against the Genesis GV80 and Land Rover Defender. The Mach-E is available in rear- or all-wheel drive and in 68 kWh and 88 kWh versions, in a variety of power output configurations ranging from 266 hp and 430 Nm right up to 480 hp and 860 Nm (the latter torque, in the GT Performance Edition).
Previously, it would have been unheard of to put an iconic Mustang badge on a utility vehicle, but jurors said that the automaker’s decision to take that risk paid off with the Mach-E, and said the SUV’s cutting edge tech has put it ahead of European EVs as the Tesla Model Y’s most formidable challenger yet.
GALLERY: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
For the first time in 55 years, Ford is expanding the Mustang line-up with the all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV joining the sports coupe, convertible and special editions, featuring an all-new infotainment system and connected vehicle technology.
Mustang Mach-E boldly fuses modern looks with smart design, delivering powerful capability in a whole new shape that can grow with people and their families.
Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition brings the thrills that Mustang is famous for, targeting 60 miles per hour in the mid-3-second range and targeting an estimated 342 Kw (459 horsepower) and 830 Nm (612 ft.-lbs.) of torque.
Mustang Mach-E embodies the Mustang spirit – from its sleek silhouette and muscular curves to exhilarating drive experiences that offer unique driving dynamics and sounds.
Mustang Mach-E comes equipped with 19-inch machined-face aluminum wheels with high gloss black-painted pockets.
Ever since the original Mustang took the world by storm in 1964, it quickly came to represent the best of the American spirit: Freedom, progress, fast performance and a touch of rebellion. Now, Mustang is ready to reimagine these ideas for a powerful electric future, with space for customers’ growing needs, all-weather capability, and innovative, connected technology solutions with secure over-the-air updates that continue to improve your vehicle.
By moving the vehicle’s front wheelbase forward, Ford was able to give Mustang Mach-E the space needed to design its signature hood and aggressive headlights.
Equipped with an extended range battery and rear-wheel drive, Mustang Mach-E has a targeted EPA-estimated 300 miles of range.
In extended-range all-wheel-drive configurations, Mustang Mach-E is targeting 332 horsepower and 417 ft.-lbs.2 of torque – with the standard all-wheel-drive variation targeting a faster 0-60 miles per hour time than the base Porsche Macan series.
The Mustang Mach-E is instantly recognizable as a Mustang, with designers preserving the Mustang’s rear-haunch design and trademark tri-bar tail lamps, creating larger rear fenders that give the vehicle a wider feel and a more powerful stance
Electric vehicle owners do 80 percent of their charging at home, and Ford is offering a Ford Connected Charge Station that will be able to add an estimated average range of 32 miles per charging hour with a 240V outlet to the Mustang Mach-E RWD with extended range battery.
Created a few blocks away from Henry Ford’s first factory in Detroit, Mustang Mach-E was brought to life through a development process concentrated entirely on customer needs and desires. The result is a sleek, beautiful SUV that delivers spirited ride and handling, with state-of-the-art connected vehicle technology that makes Mustang Mach-E even better over time.
Mustang Mach-E delivers three unique drive experiences – Whisper, Engage and Unbridled – each offering finely tuned driving dynamics packaged with a unique sensory experience to make driving even more enjoyable.
Along with creating a more sharply angled windshield to emphasize the Mustang Mach-E’s sporty look, Ford also dropped the car’s rail faster and in a more coupe-like style.
Phone as a Key technology makes its debut in the Ford lineup with Mustang Mach-E. Using Bluetooth, the vehicle can detect customers’ smartphones as they approach, unlocking the Mustang Mach-E and allowing you to start driving without getting his or her cell out of their pocket or using a key fob. A backup code also can be entered on the center touch screen to start and drive the vehicle in the event the phone battery dies.
When the Mustang Mach-E launches in late 2020, a new all-wheel-drive system (eAWD) will be available that can apply torque independently to the front and rear axles to deliver impressive acceleration and improved handling. Ford tuned this eAWD system to provide excellent traction on the road, rigorously testing the vehicle in wet and snowy terrain to help control for slippery conditions.
Drive experience features on the Mustang Mach-E include custom-designed vehicle responsiveness such as sportier steering controls, ambient lighting, sounds tuned for an authentic all-electric experience, and dynamic cluster animations that are tied to driving behavior.
GALLERY: 2021 Ford F-150
The only full hybrid in the segment, available PowerBoost™ provides targeted best-in-class horsepower and torque, a targeted EPA-estimated range of approximately over 700 miles on a single tank of gas and at least 12,000 pounds of maximum available towing capacity. It’s available across the lineup from XL to Limited.
F-150 Limited
F-150 XL