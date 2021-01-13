In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Hyundai, International News / By Mick Chan / 13 January 2021 1:52 pm / 1 comment

Hyundai has released the first teaser images of the Ioniq 5, the first in the Korean automaker’s sub-brand for fully electric vehicles that will all be built on the firm’s E-GMP electric vehicle architecture. Recognise more than a bit of the 45 concept here? This is the production version slated for a full debut next month.

The signature design elements applied to the Ioniq 5 include Parametric Pixels, along with its Color Material Finish (CMF) aesthetic that aims to bridge the analogue and digital worlds. The pixel graphics designed into the lights suggests “the digital technology within”, while the full-width clamshell bonnet minimises panel gaps for a clean, high-tech overall look, says Hyundai.

The wheels have been aero-optimised and also continue the Parametric Pixel visual theme, and measure 20 inches in diameter here on the Ioniq 5, the largest ever offered on a fully electric Hyundai, says the company. In a trio of short videos released by Hyundai, the Ioniq 5 is shown to feature the Vehicle 2 Load (V2L) technology that functions as a general power supply, rated at 110 volts or 220 volts.

Here, the Ioniq 5’s 3.5 kW of power from the V2L supply, which Hyundai has depicted to be able to power a variety of equipment that otherwise wouldn’t be found outside a household setting; roasting a turkey in a large oven, listening to music on large, floorstanding speakers, or powering a treadmill, all outdoors.

The Korean automaker also released a ‘5 Minute Challenge’ video that showcases the Ioniq 5’s fast-charging capability, which Hyundai says can give the vehicle 100 km of range from just five minutes of charging (based on the WLTP standard). Here, a challenge was set up for the Ioniq 5 to charge a smartphone, a laptop and an action camera each for five minutes, and to see which device has the charge to last the longest.

Specific details about the Ioniq 5 have yet to be released, although Hyundai has said earlier that the most potent performance models based on this Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) platform will be able to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in under 3.5 seconds, and reach a top speed of 260 km/h. Chassis hardware will be comprised of MacPherson struts in front and a five-link setup at the rear.

The E-GMP adopts the proven skateboard-like form of other EV platforms, with its battery packs mounted low within the wheelbase. Its modular design enables the addition or subtraction of packs to alter capacity as required, and its design also helps lower repair costs by allowing individual battery packs to be replaced, rather than having to remove an entire unit.

A separate cooling block structure also helps make the batteries lighter and more compact, and offers 10% more energy density than existing battery technology, says Hyundai.

