In Cars, Lexus, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 13 January 2021 1:59 pm / 6 comments

Here’s some good news for those who aspire to own a Lexus. Lexus Malaysia has announced the Next Step financing plan, offering lower monthly instalments compared to standard hire purchase loans.

Under this initiative by Lexus Capital Services, customers can enjoy slightly lower monthly repayments over the first three years, starting from as low as RM1,938 for the Lexus UX. Purchases under the Lexus Next Step plan also includes the standard five-year unlimited mileage warranty.

The image below is an example of a nine-year tenure under the Next Step plan. Instalments are split into three tiers, each representing a 36-month period. Monthly repayments in the first tier are the lowest (fixed for 36 months, too), with increments incurring at the start of the 37th and 73rd months.

Lexus Malaysia president, Ravindran K said: “Lexus Malaysia understands the desires of today’s consumers who want to enjoy their lifestyle activities while owning the car of their dreams. With Lexus Next Step, we have created an easy and seamless means for aspiring young adults to enjoy unmatched benefits such as lower monthly instalments over the initial period, low rate of interest as well as multiple tiers of payment to suit the customers’ anticipated income growth.”

As of this moment, the Lexus Next Step financing plan only applies to the Lexus UX range. To recap, there are three variants of the UX to choose from, all of which are powered by the same M20A-FKS 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated Dynamic Force four-cylinder engine.

Equipped with D-4S direct injection, it produces 169 hp at 6,600 rpm and 205 Nm at 4,800 rpm, and is paired to a Direct-Shift CVT with a mechanical first gear and a 10-speed virtual ratio function. All models will get from zero to 100 km/h in 9.2 seconds before reaching a top speed of 190 km/h.