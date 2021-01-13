Tesla’s plans to set up shop in India takes a step closer towards reality, following the registration of a company in the world’s second most populous country. Reuters reports that Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited were incorporated on January 8, and their office is located at the southern city of Bengaluru – a hub for several global technology companies.
Regulatory filings also show that the Indian division has three directors, including David Feinstein who is currently a senior executive at Tesla, according to his LinkedIn profile. As previously reported, Tesla will mainly focus on sales, and if the cars are well received, then the automaker will consider local assembly and manufacturing right-hand drive models.
Tesla’s foray into India is part of prime minister Narendra Modi’s aggressive push to combat pollution and reduce dependency on oil imports. The Indian government has since announced incentives worth US$4.6 billion (RM18.6 billion) to attract companies to set up battery manufacturing facilities.
It isn’t clear how soon sales of Tesla cars will begin, but the country’s transport minister Nitin Gadkari hinted that it will take place in early 2021, so that’s likely within the first quarter. The entry-level Model 3 could be the first debutant, with a price tag of around 5.5 million Indian rupees (RM302k).
Comments
When start selling officially here?
As EVs get cheaper and cheaper – the Malaysian government should start implementing heavier emissions restrictions on new cars with the eventual goal of a complete ICE ban (hybrids and EV sales only) in the coming decades.
There should also be regulations for new developments (apartments,parks, etc.) to include EV charging infrastructure to make the transition easier.
Of course, we’ll probably see new taxes enacted to protect Proton crony. India are looking at 2030s for phaseout of ICE only cars, Egypt is looking for a phaseout for 2050s.
Meanwhile, Malaysians will get the “2050 Proton Persona X374 with 1.0 N/A pimping 70 horsepower” lol, hope I’m wrong
If any, the slow implementation for EV is to protect Perodua not Proton. Proton have access to Geely stable for hybrid and EV vehicles but Perodua has no such advantage, and if enforced they would be in deep trouble as none of their cars would comply.
All must wait for Proton EV car, even then other brands not allowed to be sold at cheaper price.