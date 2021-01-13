In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Matthew H Tong / 13 January 2021 10:22 am / 4 comments

Tesla’s plans to set up shop in India takes a step closer towards reality, following the registration of a company in the world’s second most populous country. Reuters reports that Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited were incorporated on January 8, and their office is located at the southern city of Bengaluru – a hub for several global technology companies.

Regulatory filings also show that the Indian division has three directors, including David Feinstein who is currently a senior executive at Tesla, according to his LinkedIn profile. As previously reported, Tesla will mainly focus on sales, and if the cars are well received, then the automaker will consider local assembly and manufacturing right-hand drive models.

Tesla’s foray into India is part of prime minister Narendra Modi’s aggressive push to combat pollution and reduce dependency on oil imports. The Indian government has since announced incentives worth US$4.6 billion (RM18.6 billion) to attract companies to set up battery manufacturing facilities.

It isn’t clear how soon sales of Tesla cars will begin, but the country’s transport minister Nitin Gadkari hinted that it will take place in early 2021, so that’s likely within the first quarter. The entry-level Model 3 could be the first debutant, with a price tag of around 5.5 million Indian rupees (RM302k).