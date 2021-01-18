In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 18 January 2021 11:45 am / 0 comments

On January 20, Mercedes-Benz will unveil the latest member of the EQ family, the EQA, which joins the EQC and EQV in the company’s all-electric line-up. This is just another step in the company’s electrification plans, as there’s also the EQS, EQS SUV, EQE, EQE SUV and EQB on the way.

The EQA is essentially the sister model to the H247 GLA that was launched in Malaysia back in December 2020, but with an electric drivetrain. According to Mercedes-Benz, the EQA will initially be offered in an EQA 250 variant, which has an output of 190 PS (188 hp or 140 kW). Following the market launch, the SUV will receive higher power levels up to over 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and an all-wheel drive version.

We also get our first glimpse of the EQA’s interior, which looks very, very similar to the GLA in terms of the dashboard. However, the electric vehicle appears to sport an illuminated trim inlay to complement the generous amount of ambient lighting inside the cabin. Expect the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system to also feature EQ-specific displays and graphics.

The company didn’t provide an exterior preview, although we already know the finished product will look pretty much like a GLA, but with revised front and rear ends to differentiate it as an EQ model. Full details will be revealed when the EQA makes its debut in just a few days’ time. Stay tuned.

GALLERY: Mercedes-Benz EQA spyshots