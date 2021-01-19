As the default performance variant of the Ford Ranger, the Raptor is the king of the hill, with its Baja-ready looks and capabilities inspiring a whole host of lookalikes. But what if you want something a little more road-biased? Well, if you live in Europe, you now have a way of getting your fix with the Ranger MS-RT, which adds a motorsport aesthetic to the Blue Oval pick-up.
The truck’s sporty demeanour is backed by serious racing pedigree, as MS-RT is a collaboration with the multiple World Rally Championship-winning outfit M-Sport (not to be confused with BMW’s appearance package). The company is a Ford Qualified Vehicle Modifier; its vehicles are sold by Ford dealers directly and come with a full factory warranty, so there’s some peace of mind there.
The revisions (hand-built, amazingly) start at the front, where the Ranger wears an aggressive triple-intake bumper design and a honeycomb grille with a fake carbon fibre print. The fenders have also been flared for a more subtle widebody look, while sculpted side skirts replace the usual steps. Filling out those arches are massive 20-inch OZ Racing alloy wheels.
Also fitted are an integrated rear bumper – replete with fake vents – and more fake carbon on the door mirror caps. Buyers can choose from Frozen White, Sea Grey or Agate Black paint finishes. Inside, you’ll find the MS-RT logo on the embroidered leather seats, floor mats and side sill scuff plates, plus a bespoke badge on the dash panel in front of the passenger.
Based on the Wildtrak model, the MS-RT comes with an aerodynamic sports bar, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an eight-inch touchscreen and a reverse camera. Under the bonnet sits a 2.0 litre Bi-Turbo four-cylinder diesel engine, pushing out 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque. It’s mated to a ten-speed automatic gearbox and a selectable four-wheel-drive system.
For an even sportier character, customers can opt for a Maxhaust app-controlled soundbox, which adds a (fake) fruity engine note without actually changing the exhaust.
Comments
Nice garang.
Some European countries aren’t developed, they buy the cheaper low spec, Manual Ford Ranger, and other trucks too.
Meanwhile, developed countries like UK
Best selling truck ranking:
1. TYT Hilux while Asia Aussie – no.1 last month
2. VW Amarok while Asia Aussie don’t prefer
3. Ford Ranger while Asia Aussie no.2 last month
Even Mazda dissapointed with Ranger platform and have moved on to new chasis, DMAX 2021