As the default performance variant of the Ford Ranger, the Raptor is the king of the hill, with its Baja-ready looks and capabilities inspiring a whole host of lookalikes. But what if you want something a little more road-biased? Well, if you live in Europe, you now have a way of getting your fix with the Ranger MS-RT, which adds a motorsport aesthetic to the Blue Oval pick-up.

The truck’s sporty demeanour is backed by serious racing pedigree, as MS-RT is a collaboration with the multiple World Rally Championship-winning outfit M-Sport (not to be confused with BMW’s appearance package). The company is a Ford Qualified Vehicle Modifier; its vehicles are sold by Ford dealers directly and come with a full factory warranty, so there’s some peace of mind there.

The revisions (hand-built, amazingly) start at the front, where the Ranger wears an aggressive triple-intake bumper design and a honeycomb grille with a fake carbon fibre print. The fenders have also been flared for a more subtle widebody look, while sculpted side skirts replace the usual steps. Filling out those arches are massive 20-inch OZ Racing alloy wheels.

Also fitted are an integrated rear bumper – replete with fake vents – and more fake carbon on the door mirror caps. Buyers can choose from Frozen White, Sea Grey or Agate Black paint finishes. Inside, you’ll find the MS-RT logo on the embroidered leather seats, floor mats and side sill scuff plates, plus a bespoke badge on the dash panel in front of the passenger.

Based on the Wildtrak model, the MS-RT comes with an aerodynamic sports bar, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an eight-inch touchscreen and a reverse camera. Under the bonnet sits a 2.0 litre Bi-Turbo four-cylinder diesel engine, pushing out 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque. It’s mated to a ten-speed automatic gearbox and a selectable four-wheel-drive system.

For an even sportier character, customers can opt for a Maxhaust app-controlled soundbox, which adds a (fake) fruity engine note without actually changing the exhaust.