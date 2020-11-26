In Cars, Ford, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 26 November 2020 10:28 am / 2 comments

Throwing a whole Brothers catalogue of accessories onto a pick-up truck isn’t just a national pastime – it’s also a trend in Australia, where the kangaroo bar got its name. Kitted-up utes are so popular Down Under that carmakers have been offering “official” versions for years, and Ford is the latest to join the crowd with its new Ranger Wildtrak X.

This is actually the third iteration of the special edition, which was first introduced last year and has subsequently been re-released with each Ranger model year update. The latest version uses the 2021 Wildtrak – first seen in Thailand earlier this month – as its base, incorporating Sabre orange highlights for the new twin-nostril grille and sports bar along with black exterior trim instead of grey.

On top of all this, the Wildtrak X adds several accessories that give a more rugged look. The most prominent of these is the genuine Ford black front nudge bar, which comes with full-width lower bumper protection and a 20.5-inch Lumen LED light bar. You’ll also find black side steps and wheel arch flares that are now finished in gloss black to match the rest of the fittings.

To fill in the wider arches, the Wildtrak X comes with unique 18-inch eight-spoke alloy wheels in black, with a 35 mm offset. Inside, the truck comes with the 2021 Wildtrak’s Sabre seat stripe and illuminated side sill scuff plates. The powered roller bed cover, which has just been introduced on the Thai-market Wildtrak, was already standard on the Australian model before this.

No mechanical changes here, so the Wildtrak X continues to be powered by a 2.0 litre twin-turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine, sending 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque to all four wheels via a ten-speed automatic gearbox. Unique to Australia is the old Puma 3.2 litre turbo five-pot, which produces 200 PS and 470 Nm and is mated to a six-speed auto.