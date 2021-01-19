In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 19 January 2021 4:42 pm / 0 comments

The road transport department (JPJ) is reminding the public that all matters relating to driving licences, motor vehicle licences and vehicle ownership transfers, which are not performed following procedures set by the government, are strictly illegal.

This comes as several posts were spotted on social media that offered a variety of “convenient” services. These include vehicle ownership transfers that do not require the original owner’s registration document, renewal of road tax that has lapsed (beyond three years) without requiring a Puspakom inspection, and creating a driving licence without sitting for the theory and practical exams (also known as lesen terbang).

It goes without saying that if it’s too good to be true, it probably is. However, based on the responses to these advertisements, it looks like many are either unaware or still insist on taking up the illegal services offered.

The department also stated that it has filed reports with the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to “eradicate this immoral activity.” It added that those who are unsure about the proper protocols can contact the department. Should you happen to come across posts that offer such services, do file a complaint with the department via its SISPAA system.