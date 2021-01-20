In Cars, International News, Jaguar / By Mick Chan / 20 January 2021 11:22 am / 1 comment

The 2021 Jaguar F-Type is the latest to get the Reims Edition treatment, following its application on the Jaguar XE. Inspired by the Jaguar D-Type’s maiden race win at the 12 Hours of Reims in 1954, the F-Type Reims Edition coupé is limited to a run of 150 units for the United Kingdom in P300 or P450 RWD versions.

These denote powertrains that are the 300 PS/400 Nm 2.0 litre turbo petrol inline-four and the 450 PS/580 Nm 5.0 litre supercharged petrol V8, driving the rear wheels through an eight-sped automatic transmission. Rolling stock is a set of 20-inch split-five-spoke alloy wheels in gloss black, specified with the exterior Black Pack comprised on side vents, Jaguar script and leaper as well as grille surround in gloss black.

Inside, the interior gets an Ebony/Ebony interior colour scheme pairing and this is complemented by the interior Black Pack, here featuring door switches, door handles, instrument cluster finisher in gloss black, alongside a selection of other options specific to the Reims Edition such as the fixed panoramic roof, heated seats and the Climate Pack with two-zone climate control, heated steering wheel and heated windscreen.

The Reims Edition limited-run special edition F-Type, following the Heritage 60 Edition that was unveiled in December. That, too was a limited-production variant, with just 60 units made for the global market as a tribute to the marque’s iconic E-Type.

The optional equipment included in the F-Type Reims Edition coupé amount to savings of up to GBP4,160 (RM22,986), says Jaguar. In the United Kingdom, the Reims Edition is priced at GBP58,950 (RM325,747) for the P300 variant, and GBP71,450 (RM394,820) for the P450 variant.

GALLERY: 2020 Jaguar F-Type Heritage 60 Edition

GALLERY: 2020 Jaguar F-Type facelift