In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 21 January 2021 12:03 pm / 2 comments

When Subaru revealed the second-generation BRZ in November, we thought Toyota would do the same for its version, the GR 86, either at the same time or soon after. Two months in, however, and we have not heard a peep from the one of the world’s largest carmakers, even though its partner has moved on to presenting a Super GT version of the BRZ.

Make no mistake, however, the new 86 is coming, and these Australian patent images give us our best look of the sports car yet. They show the front bumper, which, as per the previous model, is likely the only point of visual difference compared to the BRZ.

The Toyota will certainly have the more aggressive look. Against the Subaru’s friendly smiling face, the 86’s bumper appears almost angry, with a downturned trapezoidal grille and slim corner air inlets. The grille mesh also has a space for the Gazoo Racing logo, confirming the GR branding for the new 86.

2022 Subaru BRZ

The rest of the car should be identical to the BRZ, including the taller headlights, vertical fender vents, C-shaped taillights and ducktail rear spoiler. Inside, the 86 is expected to feature the Subaru’s flat dashboard, circular corner air vents, wide centre console and seven-inch digital instrument display. The car should also get a version of Subaru’s EyeSight suite of active safety systems, albeit only for automatic models.

In the BRZ, the standard engine is a version of the Ascent‘s 2.4 litre flat-four, being naturally aspirated instead of turbocharged and producing 228 hp and 249 Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels through six-speed manual and automatic gearbox options, with a limited-slip differential now fitted as standard. The 86 will almost certainly inherit this hardware, plus a unique chassis tune.

The 86 will roll out of the same Subaru Gunma plant as the BRZ. The latter will go on sale in the United States starting in the autumn, so expect the Toyota to be rolled out around the same time.

GALLERY: 2022 Subaru BRZ