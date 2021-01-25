In Cars, International News, SEAT / By Matthew H Tong / 25 January 2021 5:18 pm / 1 comment

ABT Sportsline was quick with this one, getting to work with the all-new Cupra Formentor which made its debut in March 2020. This particular variant was based on the range-topping VZ 2.0 TSI variant, but has been tuned to deliver more visual appeal and, of course, performance.

For starters, the engine in its factory state produces 310 PS and 400 Nm of torque. If you want more power, then the ABT Power option will raise that to 370 PS and 450 Nm of torque. This is achieved with an ABT Engine Control unit, allowing the crossover to sprint from zero to 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds. That’s 0.3 seconds quicker than stock, and it’s one-tenth of a second quicker than the Porsche Macan GTS.

The tuning firm is also offering the ABT exhaust system. Available at the end of March 2021, the kit enhances sonic characteristics, and comes complete with 102-mm matte black stainless steel endpipes.

Other upgrades include ABT suspension springs for the active suspension (lowers ride height by up to 35 mm), as well as 19- or 20-inch wheels. The version seen in these pictures is of the ABT Sport GR variant, featuring multiple thin concave spokes and is available in several finishes.

To recap, the Formentor measures 4,450 mm long, 1,839 mm wide, 1,511 mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. It’s based on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform and is fitted with 18-inch Brembo brakes as standard. The C-segment SUV also offers 450 litres of boot space – not bad at all.

Inside the cabin is a 12-inch touchscreen display with voice and gesture control, as well as the Full Link system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. The stylish crossover also gets Level 2 autonomous driving, with features such as predictive adaptive cruise control, Emergency Assist, Travel Assist as well as side and exit assist.